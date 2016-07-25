Vikings’ Loadholt Retires; Jennings Retires Too

Viking right tackle Phil Loadholt has officially retired. Loadholt suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the preseason that kept him out of all of last season. He was a 2nd round pick in 2009 and made 89 career starts placing him 9th in career starts in Viking franchise history.

Veteran receiver Greg Jennings has also announced his retirement. The 32-year old Jennings played for the Packers from 2006-2012, the Vikings from 2013-2014 and the Dolphins last season.