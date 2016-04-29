Vikings Choose Receiver, Treadwell in 1st Round

The Vikings selected receiver Laquon Treadwell from Ole Miss in the first round (23rd overall) last night in the NFL draft. Treadwell was the 4th receiver chosen. He had 82 catches for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season at Ole Miss.

Treadwell is 6'2, 220 pounds and Viking head coach Mike Zimmer says Treadwell is the best blocking receiver is this draft. Treadwell saw his stock drop when he ran a 4.63 40 time at the scouting combine.

The Vikings have a pick in both the 2nd and 3rd round of the draft tonight.