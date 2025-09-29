The Vikings lost 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan was there covering the game. He joined me on WJON Monday. He says this is an interesting juncture for the team at 2-2 but it feels like "they are falling apart". Souhan says the offensive line has taken a hit with injuries to their starting center, right tackle and left guard. Center Ryan Kelly missed the majority of Sunday's game due to a concussion, right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered a knee injury and will have a MRI on that knee today. Souhan speculated that he could miss multiple weeks. Starting left guard Donavan Jackson is out with a wrist injury and won't return until after their week 6 bye.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Acquiring Help?

I asked if acquiring offensive line help via trade would be a possibility. Souhan says that is unlikely because teams don't feel they are out of contention this early in the season. He says there would also be a learning curve for new players joining the team. Souhan explains the goal of the offseason was to rebuild the offensive line, add to the running back room and protect young quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He says that is out the window with injuries to 3 of their 5 starting offensive lineman. Only right guard Will Fries has played every game so far.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Timing Not Great

Souhan says the injuries to the offensive are coming at a bad time with a backup quarterback at the helm in Carson Wentz and inexperienced quarterback J.J. McCarthy set to return in a couple weeks.

Defensive Injuries

The defense has also had to endure some key injuries this season. Linebackers Brian Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel both missed Sunday's game. Souhan says Cashman could return in a couple weeks while Van Ginkel could be back as early as next week against Cleveland.

Souhan says the Vikings probably have more concerns than any other team in the division through four games.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan, click below.