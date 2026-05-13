Former Minnesota Vikings Adrian Peterson, Daunte Culpepper, Tommy Kramer and many others will be making an appearance at a Waite Park establishment June 12. Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill owner Tom Frericks has confirmed that Tommy Kramer, Adrian Peterson, Daunte Culpepper, Chuck Foreman, Carl Lee, Ed McDaniel and Robert Tate will meet and greet fans and sign autographs at the Ultimate. Former NFL players Harvey Williams and Ross Verba will also make an appearance.

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Adrian Peterson

Peterson will be going into the Minnesota Vikings ring of honor this season. That announcement happened earlier this week. Peterson is the all-time leader in rushing yards in Vikings history with 11,747 yards. He played for the Vikings from 2007-2016.

Daunte Culpepper and Tommy Kramer

Culpepper is a 3-time pro bowler who played 7 seasons for the Vikings from 1999-2005. Tommy Kramer played 13 seasons for the Vikings from 1977-1989. The former 1st round pick threw for 24,775 yards and 159 touchdowns in his 14-year NFL career.

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Foreman and Others

Foreman played 7 seasons for the Vikings from 1973-1979. He was the NFC rookie of the year in 1973 and was a 5-time pro bowl selection. Cornerback Carl Lee played 11 seasons for the Vikings from 1983-1993 with 3 pro bowl selections. Ed McDaniel played for the Vikings from 1992-2001 with 1 pro bowl selection. Robert Tate played for the Vikings for 5 seasons from 1997-2001.

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Williams and Verba

Harvey Williams never played for the Vikings but the running back did play 8 seasons in the NFL. Ross Verba also never played for the Vikings but the offensive lineman played for the Packers, Browns and Lions.

Time and Place

The group will be signing autographs from 7-9pm at the Ultimate Sports Bar on Friday June 12 and will be be mingling with people throughout the rest of the night.