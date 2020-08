Baseball is back (for now anyway)! Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to talk about the return to action.

This week, Seth breaks down the first partial trip through the rotation, Jake Cave's breakout, how the Twins might be positioned if they are forced to deal with a Marlins-like outbreak and more.

