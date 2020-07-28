MLB’s “Plan” Was Never Going To Work [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball's flawed return to play plan was on full display over the weekend when multiple Miami Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19. According to manager Don Mattingly, the team itself made the decision to play Sunday despite the positive tests.

As of Tuesday morning, 17 team members have now tested positive for the virus. Two games originally scheduled for Monday were canceled due to the outbreak.

MLB and its players' union's hubris in eschewing the bubble format that has been working for the NBA, NHL and MLS will ultimately be its demise.