Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON every Tuesday to talk baseball on "Hang Up and Listen." This week, Seth joins Dave for a pair of segments.

Stohs discusses Mitch Garver's breakout 2019 season and whether he is likely to repeat that success in 2020, Miguel Sano's move to first base and whether it mirrors his move to right field, if baseball needs a full 162 game season for the champion to be taken seriously and more.

