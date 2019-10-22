Tuesday’s Prep Football Playoff Matchups

The Sartell Sabres will travel to Brainerd to open the Section 8AAAAA playoffs Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.

The Sabres are 1-7 on the season, while the Warriors check in at 2-6. Brainerd beat Sartell 30-26 during the regular season.

SECTION 8AAAAA

Apollo @ Moorhead 6 PM

Winner @ #2 Alexandria 2 PM Saturday

Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM

Winner @ #1 Bemidji 2 PM Saturday

SECTION 6AAAAA

Monticello @ Tech 7 PM

Winner @ #1 Robbinsdale Armstrong 3 PM Saturday

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Elk River

Winner @ #2 Rogers 3 PM Saturday

SECTION 6AAA

Sauk Centre @ Albany

Melrose @ New London-Spicer

Winners meet Saturday 7 PM @ High Seed

Montevideo @ Minnewaska

Cathedral @ Pierz

Winners meet Saturday 7 PM @ High Seed