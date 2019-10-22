Tuesday’s Prep Football Playoff Matchups
The Sartell Sabres will travel to Brainerd to open the Section 8AAAAA playoffs Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.
The Sabres are 1-7 on the season, while the Warriors check in at 2-6. Brainerd beat Sartell 30-26 during the regular season.
SECTION 8AAAAA
Apollo @ Moorhead 6 PM
Winner @ #2 Alexandria 2 PM Saturday
Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM
Winner @ #1 Bemidji 2 PM Saturday
SECTION 6AAAAA
Monticello @ Tech 7 PM
Winner @ #1 Robbinsdale Armstrong 3 PM Saturday
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Elk River
Winner @ #2 Rogers 3 PM Saturday
SECTION 6AAA
Sauk Centre @ Albany
Melrose @ New London-Spicer
Winners meet Saturday 7 PM @ High Seed
Montevideo @ Minnewaska
Cathedral @ Pierz
Winners meet Saturday 7 PM @ High Seed