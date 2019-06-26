Tuesday’s Legion Baseball Recap

Dave Overlund

A look at Tuesday's American Legion baseball games, courtesy of AM 1390's Roger Mischke.

BUFFALO 6 SARTELL 3 (Sartell 6/25)

The Buffalo Legion defeated the Sartell Legion backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. Kai Brisk started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Ethan Hanson, he went 1-for-4 for four big RBI’s and Evan Soeffker, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Damien Biegert went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Kai Brisk went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Christenson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Brings went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Micah Rasta went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks.

The Sartell Legion’s starting pitcher Jake Schelonka threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Greer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he surrendered one run.

Their offense was led by Dylan Notsch, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Greer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1 with a double. Carter Hemmesch, Tanner Ertl and Blake Haus all went 1-for-3 and Jake Schelonka scored a run.

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 7 BRAINERD 3 (MAC 6/25)

The Silver Stars Legion defeated the Brainerd Legion, backed by four big doubles and a good pitching performance. Lukas Theisen started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Gill threw 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out.

Their offense was led by Tanner Bloomer, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for five big RBI’s and he scored one run. Alex Dalbec went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Nick Gill went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

Sam Luepke went 2-for-3, Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored two runs and John Huebsch earned a walk.

The Brainerd Legion’s starting pitcher Max Kappes threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Casperson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Renzen Caughey, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Brock Peterson went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Josh Hukriede went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Kappes went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Eric Martin earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI, Colby Watland was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Miller earned a walk and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS 11 ST. CLOUD 76ers 5 (SR 6/25)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the 76ers, backed by twelve hits and several walks. Trygve Hanson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles of six big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Hemker went 4-5 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Durant had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Conner Hemker went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-5, Logan Donahue went 1-for-1, Reid Lunser earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bokelman was hit by a pitch.

The 76ers starting pitcher, Peyton Bigaouette threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued five walks and he surrendered three runs.

Their offense was led by Elijah Unze, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Schmitt went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Nathan Trewick went 2-for-4 and Andrew Schmitt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Matt Friesen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Joseph Dolan went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Peyton Bigaouette went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Brady Kenning went 1-for-2 and Andy Nefs earned a walk and he scored one run.

ROYALTON 9 KIMBALL 1 (Royalton 6/25)

The Royalton Legion defeated the Kimball Legion backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles to give Grayson Suska good support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Gavin Suska, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jacob Leibold went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Ethan Walcheski went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Brezinka earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run, Adam Beam earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nathan Kolbo scored a run.

The Kimball Legion starting pitcher Thomas Pearson, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Young threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tyler Stang, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Spencer Kenning went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Young went 2-for-3, Jimmy Benson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Austin Donnay went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING 6 BECKER 1 (Cold Spring 6/25)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated the Becker Legion back by some timely hitting, including a triple and a double. Rudy Notsch started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colin Eskew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Brady Klehr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Rudy Notsch went 1-for-4 with a triple and he score two runs. Nolan Notsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Sam Distel earned a walk and DJ Krön was hit by a pitch.

The Becker Legion’s starting pitcher, Dalton Fouquette threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he score a run. Mitch Louden went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Krenz went 2-for-3 and Noah Mohs went 1-for-3. Kreeden Blomquist and Zac Wenner both went 1-for-4.