CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for a sixth season as a contributing writer for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Web site for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 8 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 (6/30/2018)

The Saints defeated their Lakewood and Region 2B rivals the Cyclones, in a battle that went ten innings. The two teams combined for thirty-one hits, that was ended on a walk off grand slam. The Saints, Dom Austing started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Nick Maiers threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Thome threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran right hander, Andy Auger threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and surrendered one run to earn the win. The Saints, Ryan Schneider went 1-for-4 with a walk off grand slam, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Steve Neutzling went 2-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tommy Auger went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Thome went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Hengel went 3-for-4 and Mike Reilly went

1-for-4 with three stolen bases, one walk and he scored one run. Nick Maiers went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-5, Zach Metzger went

1-for-1 and he scored a run and Andy Auger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cyclones, Nate Friehammer started on the mound, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Boser threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran, right hander, Jeff Hille threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Luis Mass threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued three walks and gave up three runs. The Cyclones did collect eighteen hits off of the Saints pitching. The former St. Cloud State Huskies catcher, Matt Meyer, had a great game, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Co-Player/manager Paul Schlangen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Co-Player/manager Tom Wippler went 2-for-5. Cole Fuecker went

2-for-5 with a double and Mitch Loegering went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Boser went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-5. Jeff Hille went 1-for-1 with a double and a RBI and Nate Friehammer went 1-for-3.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 10 BRAINERD BEES 3 (6/29/2018)

The Saints defeated their Lakewood rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits and some good pitcher performances. The Saints, veteran right hander, Ryan Schneider started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Thome threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Auger threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve Neutzling went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chad Hockemeyer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Tommy Auger went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Andy Thome went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Reilly went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Brian Minks earned three walks and he scored three runs. Nick Hengel earned a walk and he scored a run, Andy Auger earned a walk and Doug Keller earned a walk.

The Bees, Hunter Devine, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joel Martin threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Joel Martin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Lenz and Danny Deis both went 1-for-4, Hunter Devine was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Tim Martin was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0 (7/1/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by ten hits, including four home runs. The Brewers, right hander Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earned the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, issued five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Aleshire had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three big RBIs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with big three run home run and Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 with a home run, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Player/manager, Cory Wenz had a great day, he went 4-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs, including a walk off single to end the game on the ten run rule. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Reed Pfannenstein was credited with a RBI. Derrik Orth, the Brewers third baseman, he is like a vacuum. He went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth earned three walks and he scored one run, Isaac Matchinsky earned two walks and he scored a run. J. T. Harren was credited with a RBI and Tanner Skaja and John Fish both scored runs.

The Express’s, Matt Dingmann, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Dingmann threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and surrendered five runs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Joey VonWahlde earned a pair of walks. Brian Marquardt, Adam Beyer and Troy Filzen earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1 (7/1/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League Valley rivals the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Rockies young right hander, Brandon Gill, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up just four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Kevin Wenner had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Dufner went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Jonas, went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Gill went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Chris Sundmark went 1-1 with his first amateur game. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for- and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Patrick Hemingson had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Clippers, Dan Berg started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dan Berg went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went

1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he scored a run and he had one stolen base and Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-4.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (7/1/2018)

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by a good pitching performance. The Hawks, Tanner Olean started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Olean went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Berg went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Jeff Haag went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Matt Unterberger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Geislinger was credited with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Cain Renner earned a walk. Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, Stephen Pennertz earned two walks and a sacrifice bunt and David Pennertz scored a run.

The Nicks, Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Isaac Benesh threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Bautch went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for two RBIs. Travis Hansen went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Robert Lutgen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Chris Wehseler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Schindler went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base and Isaac Benesh went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0 (6/27/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twelve hits and good pitching performances. The Muskies, veteran lefty hander, David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, he didn’t issued any walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Max Koprek threw three innings in relief, he didn’t gave up any hits, he issued four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 2-or-4 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Dan O’Connell earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Matt Maurer started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Andy Knudson went 1-for-4. Jacob Light was hit twice by a pitch and Matt Maurer, Patrick Dolan and Dallas Haugen all earned walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 15 BECKER BANDITS 0 (6/29/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by seventeen hits and a good pitching performance. The Lumberjacks, Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Lumberjacks had five players with multi-hit games; led by their talented catcher, Ean VonWald. He went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Drew Beier, the Outstanding Player of the Granite Ridge Conference, went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Tanner Brosh went 2-for-4 with four big RBIs and Tony Stay went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Player/manager, Mike Beier went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Rich Rassmusson went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs and Kyle Kipka went 1-for-5. Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs.

The Bandits, Ryan Ness, started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Conner Rolf went 1-for-4 and Kendal Wenner earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 (6/29/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by sixteen hits. The Joes were up after six innings, eleven to three and the Stone Poneys made a run late in the game. The Joes, Alex Kendal started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up on hit, issued seven walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nathan Mohs threw 3 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Atkinson had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Peter Nelson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Craig Hern went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Kendal went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Block went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Caz Novak went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Nathan Mohs went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Ben Alvord went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Gill went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. R. J. Alpers went 1-for-2 and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-2. Zach Overboe was credited with a RBI, Greg Anderson and Tanner Blommer both earned walks and Willie Willats was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered two runs. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Cameron Knudsen went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Patrick Dolan was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Light went 1-for-5 with a double and Jim Gabrielson went 1-for-1 with a double. Shawn LIndsay went

1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Hopper earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 7 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 (6/27/2018)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by fourteen hits. The Bandits came from behind, with five runs in the seventh inning, to earn their first win of the season. Player/manager, Cole Hanson, started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He scattered nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Krenz threw two innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Rolf went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Hayden Fassler went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Hess went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Ryan Sommerdorf went 1-for-5 with 2 RBIs and Cole Hanson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Morgan Kramer went 1-for-5 and Matt Conzemuis earned a walk.

The Villains, Steve VanVleet, started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven runs, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Wallace threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jim Althoff went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and A. J. Hugg went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run. Isaiah Harken went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt and Mike Wallace went

2-for-5. Kyle Hayden went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Max Jensen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3 BECKER BANDITS 1 (6/30/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits a very good pitchers dual. The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 inning to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte closed it out with 2/3 of inning in relief, to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout. Richard Thompson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Carper went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Ben Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Prill went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 and Mike Smith went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Matt Korte earned a walk and Jordan Golombiecki had a sacrifice bunt.

The Bandits, Jon Crowley started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kreeden Bloomquist went

3-for-4 and Hayden Fassler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Morgan Kramer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ryan Sommerdorf went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Yoerg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ryan Hess was credited with a RBI and Connor Rolf scored their lone run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

FARMING FLAMES 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 1 (6/29/2018)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins backed by a good pitching performance by three of the Flames arms. Veteran, lefty, Brad Mergen, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits and issued one walk. Kyle Zierden went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and Ethan Navatril went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Schroeder went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Mergen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-4. Cody Fourre went 1-for-5, Taylor Fourre earned a walk and he scored a run and Craig Klein was hit by a pitch.

The Martins, Jaylyn Arceneau started on the mound, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and gave up three runs. Scott Schlangen threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up just three hits, and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Michael Schlangen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jeremy Wolbeck went 2-for-5 and Scott Schlangen went 1-for-5. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-1. Chass Hennen earned three walks, Kyle Lieser earned a pair of walks, and Bryan Schlangen earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 15 GREENWOOD CUBS 1 (6/30/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by sixteen hits. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sam Hopfer closed it out with three innings of relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mathew Quade had a great day, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Aaron Savelkoul went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored one run and Grant Ludwig went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Jaeger is not only a very talented wrestler, but he has proven to be a good ball player. He had a good day, as he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Reiman went 1-for-2, Nick Dingman earned a walk and he scored a run, Adam Miller earned a walk and he scored a run and Max Weidner scored a run.

The Cubs, Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Braegelmann threw 1 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Peter Lucken threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Levi Feldewerd went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Ryan Kramer went 1-for-2 with double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peter Lucken went 1-for-3 with a double and Mitch Waldvogel went 2-for-4.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (7/1/2018)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by a good pitching performance. The Grovers, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and Tanner Klaphake had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Jordan Klaphake had a sacrifice fly for a RBI a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Drake Meyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Anthony Welle went 1-for-3. Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Alex Welle was hit by a pitch. Andrew Welle earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Colton Meyer earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Rangers, Jordon Roos, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Chuck Mackedanz threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Schleper went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Grant Thompson went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Josh Mackedanz was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Chuck Mackenanz went 1-for-3. Russ Leyendecker was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Jordon Roos was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base and Brandon Schleper was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 3 OPOLE BEARS 0 (6/30/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by a pair of good pitching performances. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw six innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jon Bauer went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Stich went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zac Tomsche went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tony Schoenberg went 1-for-4. Taylor Holthaus earned three walks and a stolen base, Carter Holthaus had a sacrifice bunt and Josh Becker earned a walk.

The Bears, Derek Thielen started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, issued seven walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. John Pilarski went 2-for-4 and Zack. Bialka went 1-for-4. Isaiah Folsom earned three walks and David Bialka had a sacrifice fly.

AVON LAKERS 17 PIERZ BREWERS 1 (6/27/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Brewers, backed by fourteen hits and strong pitching performances. The Lakers, veteran right hander, Kyle Collins started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up for hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. John Bauer threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Will Kleinschmidt closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Will had a good game at the plate too, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Matt Meyer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.Taylor Holthaus went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a three run home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Becker went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jon Bauer went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Piehelmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Reed Voit was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Carter Huberty earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Brewers, Brian Kiel started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Strauch threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Meyer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brian Kiel went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Kummett went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Alvin Kimman went 1-for-2. Jeremy Payne and Chuck Boser both earned walks.

STEPHEN STEVES 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1 (7/1/2018)

The Steves of the Victory League South defeated their rivals the Black Sox back by a pair of good pitching performances. The Steves, Blake Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Belling threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Player/manager, Ben Omann went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. T. J. Bevens went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger earned two walks and he scored two runs and Nick Krippner had a sacrifice bunt. Alex Wolhart and Charlie Slivnik both earned walks and Cody Wolhart scored a run.

The Black Sox’s, Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. T. J. Frericks threw 1 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a walk and gave up one hit. Bryce Stalboerger threw one inning in relief, he issued a walk. Edwin Zambrona threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Troy Frieler went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Carter Sawyer went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4. Trevor Sawyer earned two walks, Nate Mettenburg earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Bryan Benson earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1 (7/1/2018)

The Bears defeated their Victory League South rivals in a good pitching dual. The Bears, Isaiah Folsom, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. David Bialka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaiah Folsom went 1-or-3 and he earned a walk. Austin Lange went

1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Peter Schumer went 1-for-4. Cody Skwira scored a run and he had a stolen base, Scott Binek earned a walk and Zach Bialka scored a run. Jordan Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base and Derek Thielen was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Sam Butler started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Beau Maciej went 1-for-4, John Pogatchnik earned a walk and Russ Fellbaum earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1(6/27/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Polecats of the Central Ridge League, in exhibition action that took place at Springer Park. The Springers, Joey Stock started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Penick threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and Justin Thompson closed it out with one inning of relief, he faced three batters, recorded one strikeout. Lefty Brad Olson had a good night, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Barth went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Huls went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Justin Thompson went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy and Drew Bulson both hit by a pitch and they both scored a run, Nick Penick went 1-for-1 and Alex Jungels scored one run.

The Polecats, Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Manning threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Hanson threw three innings in relief, he gave one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Hanson went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-3 and Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 and Keenan Macek earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ben Schaben was hit by a pitch and Joe Tupy earned a walk. The Polecats were 11-2 coming into the game, the Springers defeated them for the 2 nd time this season.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 5 (6/30/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Red Birds of the River Valley League in action that took place at Storm Red Bird Stadium in Chanhassen. The Springers right hander Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, didn’t issue any walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Penick threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he surrendered four runs. The Springers got some very timely hits early in the ball game. Jordan Barth went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 with a big two run home run. Brad Olson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Joe Dempsey earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jungels was hit by a pitch.

The Red Birds, Thomas Thompson, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The former St. Cloud State Husky, Miles Noble thew four innings in relief, he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Goraczkowski went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Joe Hofland went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adrian Turner went 3-for-5 and Ryan Diers went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Anderson was credited with a RBI, Shawn Riesgraf went 1-for-5 and Derek Smith earned a walk and he scored two runs.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 CHASKA CUBS 5 (6/29/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated their long time rivals the Cubs of the River Valley League, in exhibition action that took place at Poppitz park. The home of the Victoria Vics, due flooding conditions at the Cubs ball park. Both teams collected ten hits, but it was the good relief performance by a Springer veteran, that was huge. Right hander, Drew VanLoy threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recored eight strikeouts. The Springers, veteran right hander, Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw five innings, he struggled real early with control issues. He gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Barth continues to swing a hot bat, he went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and lefty, Brad Olson went 3-for-3 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. B. J. Huls roamed the outfield like a veteran, he went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Cubs, veteran right hander, Pete Ohnsorg, started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk and he surrendered six runs. Kris Goodman threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Chase Hentges went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Dylan Peterson went 4-for-5 with a RBI. Tyler Polster went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tony Lane, Jon Leighton and J. T Canakes all went 1-for-4, they earned a walk and they scored a run. John Means was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Kris Goodman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Justin Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 10 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 (6/27/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley League, in exhibition action at the MAC. The Saints collected fifteen hits and good pitching performances by a couple of veterans. Lefty, Chris Koenig started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Right hander, Andy Auger threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Reilly went 3-for-5 with three big RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Steven Neutzling went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Nick Maiers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Will Spaniol went 2-for-5. Brian Minks went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Schramel went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Metzger went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Reggie Dayak went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Brewers, Isaac Matchinsky started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Iten threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs. Austin Klaverkamp threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs. Luke Harren threw one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Aleshire threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a home run and Sam Iten had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Chris Knauss went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and he scored a run. Rhett Fruth went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Casey Underwood went 1-for-4. Sam Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a walk, Shea Rosha went 1-for-2 and Chase Aleshire and J. T. Harren both earned walks.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1 (6/29/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated the Express of the Central Valley League, in exhibition action held at Bob Cross park in Sauk Rapids. The Cylcones, Jason Hoppe, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. The Cyclones collected nine hits, led by Co-Player/manager Tommy Wippler, he went 2-for-3 with a RBI. David Kroger went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored run. Co-Player-manager Paul Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Mitch Loegering and Luis Massa both went 1-for-3, Matt Johnson went 1-for-2 and Tyler Bjork earned a walk.

The Express’s, Joey VonWahlde started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Brooks Marquardt threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Matt Dingmann went

1-for-2 with a double and he scored their line run. Jordan Joseph and Adam Beyer both went 1-for-3 for the Express.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 9 (6/27/2018)

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League, in exhibition action in St. Augusta. The Lumberjacks collected fourteen hits, including five extra base hits, two home runs and three doubles. The Lumberjacks, Mitch Keeler started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Plante threw 1 1/3 inning of relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout, he closed it out. The Lumberjacks young and very talented catcher, Ean VonWald had a very good day. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tyler Long went 2-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored three runs and Rich Rasmussen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tony Stay went 1-for-5 with a big three run home run and he scored two runs and Evan Warnert went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Chris Plante went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mike Plante went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Gussies, Aaron Fruth started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Toenjes threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Benoit threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks and he gave up one run. Zach Laudenbach threw the final inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Gwost led the Gussied offense, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Erick Primus went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-4 with a home run and Zach Laudenbach went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Skaja was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Adam Benoit, Dan Swan and Tanner Toenjes all earned walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5 (6/29/2018)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Twins of the County Line League in a ten inning game, that took place in Spicer. The Royals collected nineteen hits in this exhibition game. The Royals veteran lefty, Dan Hanson started on the mound, he threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dusty Adams threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan had a great game at the plate too, he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Dols went 3-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde, went 2-for-5 with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, earned a walk and he scored one run. Andy Hadley went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1-for-6 with three RBIs and he scored a run.Brent Ruegemer went 1-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 and a stolen base, Kenny Mooney went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Dylan Jude went 1-for-6 and he scored a run.

The Twins, Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw nine innings, he gave up fourteen hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he gave up six runs. Josh Soine went 4-for-5 with a triple and he scored three runs and Ben Kulset went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Jake Rambow went 2-for-6 with a RBI and Austin Rambow went 2-for-5 with a RBI. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 and Austen Hadley went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Wyatt White went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Rambow had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 3 WILLMAR RAILS 1 (6/30/2018)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rails of the Corn Belt League, in exhibition action that took place in Willmar. The Joes RJ. Alpers, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. R. J. Alpers went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly or a RBI and Caz Novak went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Burke Tagney went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Willie Willats and Brandon Bissett both earned walks.

The Rails, Nick Bergeson started on the mound, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Cam Melin threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Tinklenberg and Gunner Banks both went 1-for-3 and Caleb Owens and Garrett Koiistra went 1-for-2.