Timberwolves Radio Network’s Cal Soderquist [PODCAST]

It's been an eventful week for the Timberwolves, who turned over a majority of their roster at the NBA trade deadline. New Wolves Malik Beasley, James Johnson and Juancho Hernangomez powered Minnesota to a huge win over the Clippers Saturday night.

The Wolves' biggest acquisition, D'Angelo Russell, did not play in the Saturday win. Cal Soderquist of the Minnesota Timberwolves Radio Network joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about the team's overhaul, what to expect when Russell does play, Andrew Wiggins fit in Golden State and more.