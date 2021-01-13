The Word Of The Day Is “Patience” – Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

The word of the day on the Ovie and the Franchise podcast is "patience." Jay and Dave give an update on their patience level for the various Minnesota teams.

How patient are we willing to be for the Twins during a very slow offseason? How about Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who will be entering his eighth season on the job in 2021? Gopher men's basketball coach Richard Pitino is currently coaching his eighth season with the team, have the results justified his sticking around this long?

How much patience is reasonable to expect for long-suffering Timberwolves fans? Finally, with the Wild opening its season on Thursday night, how much patience will we need to make it through the season?

All these questions and more are answered on this week's episode of "Ovie and the Franchise," which airs every week on WJON.