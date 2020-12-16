The Weekender: Sports Edition

There are a number of games on our airwaves Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from college hockey to NFL football. Here's a look at what to listen for this weekend.

FRIDAY

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY vs COLORADO COLLEGE 7:35 (The River 96.7 FM)

Mark Kuhlmann/Omaha Athletics/SCSU Athletics

The #9 St. Cloud State hockey team will play its eighth of nine games at the NCHC bubble in Omaha when they take on Colorado College Friday night. The game was originally scheduled for December 3rd but was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Tigers.

SATURDAY

NFL- BUFFALO @ DENVER - 3 PM (WJON)

CAROLINA @ GREEN BAY 6:45 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

Saturday NFL football hits the airwaves with a doubleheader on WJON. First, Buffalo tries to continue to climb the AFC playoff ladder in the Mile High City against the Broncos. In the nightcap, the Green Bay Packers look to get closer to clinching the top overall seed in the NFC when they host Carolina at Lambeau Field.

NCAAFB- GOPHERS @ WISCONSIN - 3 PM (AM 1390)

Getty Images

The University of Minnesota will head to Madison to take on Wisconsin to continue their century-old rivalry. The game, which was originally canceled on November 28th due to a COVID outbreak among the Gopher program, will be the 130th between the two rivals.

NCAAFB- SEC CHAMPIONSHIP ALABAMA vs FLORIDA 6:30 PM (AM 1390)

SUNDAY

NFL- CHICAGO BEARS @ MINNESOTA VIKINGS - 12 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

The Vikings will look to bounce back from last week's loss at Tampa Bay when they host the Chicago Bears at US Bank Stadium. Both teams are 6-7 on the season.

NFL- SAN FRANCISCO @ DALLAS 6:45 PM (AM 1390)

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL- ST. LOUIS @ GOPHERS 7:30 PM (WJON)

Getty Images

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY vs DENVER 4:05 PM (The River 96.7 FM)

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies wrap up their three weeks in Omaha when they take on Denver Sunday night.