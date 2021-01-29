The Weekender: Sports Edition

There are a ton of games on our airwaves this weekend featuring college basketball, NBA and NHL action. Here's a look at what to listen for this weekend!

FRIDAY

SCSU MEN'S BASKETBALL @ MINNESOTA STATE MOORHEAD - 6 PM - AM 1390

SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State Huskies will look to bounce back from a hard-fought sweep at the hands of #2 Northern State when they take on the Dragons in Moorhead.

UPDATE: This game has been canceled due to COVID-19 at MSU Moorhead

76ERS @ TIMBERWOLVES - 7 PM - WJON

Getty Images

The Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at Target Center. The Wolves come into the game with a 4-13 record, while the 76ers check in at 13-6.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SATURDAY

SCSU MEN'S BASKETBALL @ MN-MOORHEAD - 1:30 PM - AM 1390

Courtesy: SCSU Athletics

Game two between the Huskies and Dragons will be a matinee in Northern Minnesota.

UPDATE: This game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at MSUM.

GOPHER MEN'S BASKETBALL @ PURDUE - 6 PM - WJON

Getty Images

The University of Minnesota looks to get back on track after a blowout loss to Maryland last weekend. The #21 Gophers are 11-5 this season, while the Boilermakers check in at 11-6.

COLORADO AVALANCHE @ WILD - 7 PM - AM 1390

Getty Images

The Wild's homestand continues with a game against the Avs at Xcel Energy Center. The Avs are among the teams expected to compete for a Stanley Cup this season and are currently 5-3 this season.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

SUNDAY

IOWA @ GOPHER WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 3:30 PM - AM 1390

Getty Images

The Gopher women's basketball team will host archrival Iowa at The Barn Sunday. The Gophers are 5-7 this season, while the Hawkeyes check in at 9-4.

CAVALIERS @ TIMBERWOLVES - 6:30 PM - WJON

Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers close out the Wolves' homestand Sunday night at Target Center.

AVALANCHE @ WILD - 6:45 PM - AM 1390

Getty Images

The Avs and Wild meet Sunday night in the second of back-to-back games in St. Paul.