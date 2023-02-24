The Sports Weekender: Feb 24-25, 2023

Here is a look at some sporting events happening this weekend in the St. Cloud metro area.

FRIDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Milaca @ Cathedral 5:45 PM

Norwood-Young America @ ROCORI 7 PM

St. Cloud @ Sartell-St. Stephen 7 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willmar @ ROCORI 6 PM

St. Cloud Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Milaca @ Cathedral 7 PM

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Austin Bruins @ St. Cloud Norsemen 7 PM (MAC St. Cloud)

The St. Cloud Norsemen will host the Austin Bruins in a critical late-season series. The Norsemen play home games at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors and military and can be purchased HERE.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Olaf @ St. John's University - 7 PM

The Johnnies host the Oles for a MIAC Semifinal matchup.

OUT OF TOWN:

Hornets @ Timberwolves 7 PM (WJON)

The Wolves return from the All Star break to take on the Hornets at Target Center.

Wild @ Maple Leafs 6 PM (AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports)

The Wild looks for its fourth win in a row when they head north of the border to take on Toronto

SCSU Men's Hockey @ Nebraska-Omaha -7 PM

The Huskies begin the home stretch of the regular season with a trip to Omaha before returning home next weekend to battle Minnesota-Duluth.

SCSU Women's Hockey @ Duluth - 3 PM

The Huskies open the WCHA playoffs at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

Granite City Lumberjacks @ Mason City -7:10 PM

CSB Basketball @ Gustavus - 7 PM

SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cathedral @ Royalton 1:30 PM

BOYS HOCKEY (PLAYOFFS)

Two local teams will hit the road for section playoff games. The Sartell Sabres are at Moorhead (6 PM) and the Cathedral Crusaders head to Monticello (7 PM).

OUT OF TOWN

Twins vs Red Sox (12 PM, WJON)

The Twins open Spring Training with a game against the Red Sox in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Gopher Men's Basketball at Nebraska (2 PM, AM 1390/FM 93.9)

The Gophers look to snap an 11-game skid when they take on the Huskers in Nebraska.

SCSU Men's Hockey at Nebraska-Omaha - 7 PM

SCSU Women's Hockey at Duluth - 5 PM