HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MONDAY MAY 11th/TUESDAY MAY 12th

MONDAY

SARTELL SABRES 10 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

The Sabres out hit the Storm nine to five, including four doubles and two sacrifice flys. The Sabres starting pitcher was Landon Fish, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-2 for three RBIs, he had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Keaton Landowski went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Trevor Schlangen went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 3-3 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Miles Simonsen went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Brady Thompson went 1-1 with a double, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Storm starting pitcher was Isaac Miller, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and four walks. Lucas Weber threw two innings, he gave up four runs, five hits and he had a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Payton Remer, he went 1-2 with a double and Owen Sales went 1-3. Carter Riedeman and Travin Gohman both went 1-2, Caleb Suzuki went 1-1 and Reed Krogstad had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2 ROGERS ROYALS 1

The Crush and the Royals both collected four hits. The Crush starting pitcher was Brett Pankonin, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Addison Dobowey, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Stuber was credited for a RBI. Amittai Preisler went 2-2, Jared Laudenbach went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Everett Stine had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals was Nathan Jacobson, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brice Gangnon went 2-3 for a RBI, Connor Hanson was hit by a pitch and Keegan Kinard had a walk and he scored a run. Easton Ridlehooner and Jackson Stafford both went 1-3.

STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 9 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

The Cardinals out hit the Pioneers fourteen to two, including two home runs, three doubles and a sacrifice fly. The starting pitcher was Colbee Tappe, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two singles, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by a multiple state wrestling champion, Colbee Tappe, he went 3-3 with two home runs and a double for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Elijah Kossen went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Silas Claussen went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gabe Decker went 2-3 for a RBI and a walk and Cooper Tappe went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Camrik Tappe went 2-4 and he scored a run and Tristan Moore went 2-3 with a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Preston Saehr, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Grady Young threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Connor Hennessy threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

They had Bo Woitalla go 1-2 with a walk and Brecken Andres went 1-3. Jackson Thielen and Dan Litke both had a walk.

TUESDAY

SARTELL SABRES 2 ST.CLOUD CRUSH 2

The Sabres out hit the Crush twelve to five, including two doubles, a triple and a sacrifice fly. Nolan Hemker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts and Dayton Holter threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Keaton Landowski had a double for a RBI and he had a walk and Mateo Segura went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 3-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Jackson Knott went 1-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Schreiner went 1-2 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, had had a stolen base, a walk and Miles Simonsen had a walk.

The Crush starting pitcher was Isaac Palmer, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Preisler threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 3-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Williams had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base. Everett Stine went 1-4 and he scored a run and Sebastian Machado went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Orion Preisler had two walks and a stolen base and Amittai Preisler had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSH 11 MILACA WOLVES 1

The Crush out hit the Wolves nine to two, including two doubles, a triple and two sacrifice flys. The Crush starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts and Owen Fradette threw one inning to close it out, he retired three batters he faced.

The Crush offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz went 2-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had three stolen bases and he scored a run and Jacob Oliver went 2-2 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Fradette went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Oliver went 1-3 and he scored a run, Nick Plante had a walk, three stolen bases and he scored two runs, Jack Murphy had a walk and he scored a run and Jack Weihrauch had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was I. Jutten, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts and B. Mott threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The offense was led by M. Hoeck went 1-2 with a triple and B. Mott went 1-2 with a stolen base. E. Abel had walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Owerud had a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Cardinals out hit the Spartans seven to three, including a triple and a pair of sacrifice flys. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Gavin Evenson, he went 2-3 for a RBI, Alex Hoppe went 1-3 for a RBI and Reese Christianson was credited for a RBI. Logan Fagerlie went 2-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Ellingson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Aiden Paulson went 1-3 and Hudson Sjoberg had a stolen base and a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven singles, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Cal Heying went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cooper Notch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Reece Kalla went 1-3 and he scored a run, Caleb Maddox and Noah Olmscheid both had a walk. Max Fedin went 1-2 with a triple and he scored a run and Zach Folkerts was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 13 FOLEY FALCONS 3

The Flyers out hit the Falcons fourteen to seven, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts and Connor Neu threw one inning to close it out, he gave up four hits and three runs.

The Flyers offense was led by Prescott Romaire went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Liam Thoma went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Izaak Kalis went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. John Ahlin went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Nick Sprang went 2-2 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Newman went 2-3 and he scored two runs and Evan LeMiear was credited for a RBI.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Don Dahman, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dane Wheeler threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Ted Rasmusen went 1-3 for a RBI and Owen Bemis went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Noah Gapinski, Jared Robinson and Jack Abfalter all went 1-3 and Jordan Lewadowski scored a run. Easton Wojoo went 1-2 and he scored a run and Dane Wheeler went 1-1.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 19 KIMBALL CUBS 0

The Huskers out hit the Cubs thirteen to five, including one home run, one triple, three doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Masyn Patrick, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts and Brodi Huls threw one inning, he gave up two singles.

The Huskers offense was led by Nate Streit, he went 2-3 with a double for six RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and scored three runs. Brodi Huls went 2-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick went 2-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored four runs. Maverick Novitzki went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Will Pilarski went 1-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Breth went 1-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Ulik went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, Wil Eichten went 1-4 and he scored a run, Brant Kiertz scored three runs and Dalton Posch had a walk

. The Cubs starting pitcher was Tate Winter, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, nine runs, and two walks. Tanner Kuseske threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Mason Danelke, Andray Stang and Tate Winter all went 1-3. Teagen VanNuden and Gaven Mesonlerink both went 1-2 and Noah Merten had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 1

The Bulldogs out hit the Eagles nine to five, including one home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Eric Paulson, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Brayden Vanderbeek closed it out with two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brock Brunlett, he went 2-4 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Hemingson went 2-4 for a RBI. H. Syvertson went 2-3 with a double, Derek Mergen went 2-3 and he scored a run and Gavin Bulthuis went 1-2 with a stolen base.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nick Becker, he threw six innings, gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Schmitt threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Bryce Neiman went 1-4 for a RBI and Jack Maile went 2-4. Blake Glenz went 1-4 with a stolen base, Jack Portner went 1-4, Matt Heuring was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jacob Caron had a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS 6 NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 2

The Bulldogs out hit the Vikings twelve to four, their starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Anthony Rimmer went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Griffin Munich went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Riley Girard went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cayden Denne went 2-4, Isaac Guck went 2-3, Cody Deters had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Austin Rimmer had a walk.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Dustin Goggin, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Henry Christensen threw one inning, he gave up four hits and two runs. James Gosiak threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Vikings offense was led by Clayton Nephew, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Ben Hermes went 1-4 for a RBI. Jackson Paelston went 1-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Thorson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Henry Christenson and James Gosiak both were hit by a pitch and Bo Pederson had a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 14 ROYATLON ROYALS 4

The Irish out hit the Royals ten to six, including one home run, two doubles and six were hit by a pitch. The Irish starting pitcher was Landon Salmela threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four singles, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dan Reilley threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and he had one strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Dan Reilley went 2-3 with a home run for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brogen Manthill went 1-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brayden Fobbe went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brock Blizil went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Landon Marsicek went 1-1 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a run. Landon Salmela went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Jackson Clapp was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Andy Schmitz went 1-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Wyatt Brennon was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Trace Ratke, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Matt Quinlan threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, and he had two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Reagan Elliot went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jaden Albright went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Albright went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Keaton Nelson went 1-3. Kirk Yourczek had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Sean Schmidtbauer had a stolen base and he scored a run, Ryan Swenson had a walk and D. Marschel was credited for a RBI.

BBE JAGUARS 12 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Jaguars out hit the Falcons fifteen to five, including four doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Jace Mueller, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts

. The Jaguars offense was led by Noah Jenson went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Noah DeRoo went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jace Mueller went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Cameron Loe went 4-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Myers went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Baron Breitbach went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Walker Winter went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Aiden Mueller went 1-4 and he scored a run and Lance Rademacher had a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jaciel Cardenas, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Reagan Elton threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and three walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Brody Straumann, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and Rowan Molinaro went 1-3. Rylan Summerlet went 1-4 and he scored a run, Brayden Schroeder went 1-2, Tanner Lidbeck went 1-1 and Reagan Elton had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.