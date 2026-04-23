High School Baseball Recaps – Thursday, April 23rd
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP
MONDAY APRIL 20th
ELK RIVER ELKS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4
The Elks out hit the Huskies eight for three and they played solid defense.
Starting pitcher for the Elks was Blake Centerwall, he threw five innings to earn
the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded four
strikeouts. Cooper Hanson threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two
hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Elks offense was led by Owen Stockman went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by
a pitch and he had one walk. Tommy Olson went 1-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and
he scored a run. Lincoln Trushenski went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base
and Joey Robeck went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper
Hanson went 2-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake
Carlson went 1-4, David Mulcahy was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and
Kaden Martineau had a walk.
The Crush startling pitcher was Gerald Hanle, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up
three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Orion Preisler
threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded
two strikeouts and Ellis Barnes threw one inning, he issued one walk.
The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-4 with a double for
two RBIs and he scored two runs. Addison Dobowey went 1-2 for a RBI and two
walks, Gerald Hanle had a walk and a stolen base and Everett Stine had a walk
and he scored a run. Carter Williams and Andrew Brown both went 1-4, Jackson
was hit by a pitch and Ellis Barnes had a stolen base.
BECKER BULLDOGS5 PRINCETON TIGERS 3
The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers eight to five, including a a double and very good
pitching performance by Hunter Pietrowski, he threw a complete game to earn
the win. He gave five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Deters, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Riley
Girard went 1-3 for a RBI. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and
he scored a run and Austin Rimmer was credited for a RBI. Isaac Guck went 1-2,
with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Fischer went
1-4. Anthony Rimmer went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch Hunter Pietrowski had a
stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.
The Tigers starting pitcher was N. Peters, he threw four innings, he gave up
seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Both S.Geisler
and M. Haller both threw one inning.
The Tigers offense was led by S. Seisler, he went 1-3 for a RBI and J. Cristopher
had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. N. Peters went 1-3 and he scored a run
and C. Nelson went 1-2 with a walk. G. Peck went 1-3 and L. Bratulie went 1-1
with two stolen bases and he scored a run and C. Hope scored a run.
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 SARTELL SABRES
3
The Storm and Sabres both collect four hits,, including one double and they did
put up four runs in the sixth inning. Owen Gates threw six innings to earn the win.
He gave up four hits, three runs, walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan
Black threw one inning, he gave issued one walk.
The Storm offense was led by Gavin Peterson went 1-3 for a RBI and Brody Sabin
went 2-3 with a doubler and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 and he
scored a run and Owen Gales had two walks. Isaac Miller had a walk and Carter Riedeman scored a run.
The Sabers starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave
up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded te3n strikeouts. Landon Fish
threw 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run.
The Sabers offense was led by Jackson Knott, he went 1-3 with a double for a
RBI and Trevor Schlangen went 2-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Nolan Hemker
went 1-4 with a stolen base and Mateo Gegura had two walks, one stolen base
and he scored a run. Brady Thompson had two walks, one stolen base and he
scored a run, Keaton Landowski had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored
a run and Matt Schreiner had a walk.
FOLEY FALCONS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3
The Falcons out hit the Eagles six to four, including a triple and a double. Noah
Gapinski started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the
win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven
strikeouts and Von Murphy threw one inning, he issued one walk.
The Falcons offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 1-4 with a triple for two
RBIs and Jack Abfalter went 1-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run.
Noah Brynn went 2-2 for a RBI and Von Murphy had a walk, one stolen base, a
walk, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Brody Kipka went 2-4 with a
double and he scored a run and Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch, he scored
a run and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Lewandoski had a walk and he
scored a run and Porter Lehrer had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.
The Eagles starting pitcher was Nick Becker, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up
three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Schmidt
threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three
strikeouts. Bryce Neiman threw 1/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout.
The Eagles offense was led by Brayden Becker went 1-3 with a double for a RBI
and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 for a RBI, one walk and two stolen
bases. Jack Portner went 1-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a
run. Tori Berg had a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Blake Glenn went 1-4
with a stolen base and Max Torborg had a walk and he scored a run.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5 ALBANY HUSKIES 4
The Huskers were out hit by the Huskies, twelve to eight, they collect a triple a
double and a sacrifice fly. Masyn Patrick threw three innings, he gave up four five
hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Ulik threw three
innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. B.
Schmacher threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.
The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 2-4 with a triple and a
double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jacob Worlie went 1-3 for two RBIs and
a walk and and Brodi Huls went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two
runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, Jaxon
Barkowski, A. Dincau and B. Ulik all had a walk and B. Kurtz scored a run.
The Huskies starting pitcher was A. Orbeck, he threw three innings, he gave up
four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw
three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two
strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Connor Plumski, he went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk
and he scored a run. C. Venssen went 4-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen
base. W. Schmitz went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. J.
Allen went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and C. Habben went
1-3 with a walk. A. Onbeck went 1-4, H. Linn went 1-3 with a walk and and K.
Holm had a sacrifice and a walk.
ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 4
The Crusaders out hit the Huskies ten to seven, including three doubles and a
sacrifice fly. Jack Hamak starting on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn
the win. He gave up four hits, one, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.
Charlie Dolan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three its, three runs and one
walk. Ryan Liebrenz threw one 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.
The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, he went 2-2 with two doubles
and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk And he score a run.
Jake Murphy went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he
scored a run. Jacob Oliver went3-4 with a double, four stolen bases and he
scored a pair of runs. Owen Fradette went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and
Jack Weihauch went 1-1 for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen
base and he scored a run and Owen Fradette went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen
base. H. Moreland went 1-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jack Hamak
had a sacrifice bunt and Sam Oliver scored a run.
The Huskies starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw three innings, he gave up
six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. T. Fredricks threw
three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk.
The Huskies offense was led by Kyle Holm went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs
and Cohen Habben went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored
a run. Wyatt Schmitz went 1-3 with a double, with a walk and he scored a run and
J. Allen went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. C. Wesen went 1-3 and he scored a
run and Dylan Hoffarth had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, A. Orbeck
sent 1-3, H. Linn had a walk and a stolen base and Connor Plumski had a walk.
PIERZ PIONEERS 9 WDC WOLVERINES 2
The Pioneers out hit the Wolverines eight to four, including three doubles and
they took advantage of seven walks. Link Toops starting on the mound, he threw
five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he
recorded six strikeouts. Grady Young threw two innings to close it out, he issued
one walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Pioneers offense was led by Grady Young, he went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen
base and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and
Sawyer Lochner had four walks two stolen bases and he scored a run. Bo
Woitalla went 2-5 with two doubles for a RBI, two stolen base and he scored two
runs. Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a stolen base and Brecken Andrew’s had
two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Saehr was hit twice by a pitch and he
scored two runs, Link Toops was hit by a pitch, Connor Hennessy had a walk and
he. Trutwin scored a run.
The Wolverines starting pitcher was Cayden Kenney, he threw four innings, he
gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan
Seelhammer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and
he recorded two strikeouts.
The Wolverines offense was led by Hunter Sweere went 2-3 for a RBI and N.
Drange went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk. Jayden Kenney went 1-3 and he scored a
run and B. Haverkamp had a walk and he scored a run.