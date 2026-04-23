HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

MONDAY APRIL 20th

ELK RIVER ELKS 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Elks out hit the Huskies eight for three and they played solid defense.

Starting pitcher for the Elks was Blake Centerwall, he threw five innings to earn

the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded four

strikeouts. Cooper Hanson threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two

hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Elks offense was led by Owen Stockman went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by

a pitch and he had one walk. Tommy Olson went 1-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and

he scored a run. Lincoln Trushenski went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base

and Joey Robeck went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper

Hanson went 2-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake

Carlson went 1-4, David Mulcahy was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and

Kaden Martineau had a walk.

The Crush startling pitcher was Gerald Hanle, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up

three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Orion Preisler

threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded

two strikeouts and Ellis Barnes threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-4 with a double for

two RBIs and he scored two runs. Addison Dobowey went 1-2 for a RBI and two

walks, Gerald Hanle had a walk and a stolen base and Everett Stine had a walk

and he scored a run. Carter Williams and Andrew Brown both went 1-4, Jackson

was hit by a pitch and Ellis Barnes had a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS5 PRINCETON TIGERS 3

The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers eight to five, including a a double and very good

pitching performance by Hunter Pietrowski, he threw a complete game to earn

the win. He gave five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cody Deters, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and Riley

Girard went 1-3 for a RBI. Ethan Obermoller went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and

he scored a run and Austin Rimmer was credited for a RBI. Isaac Guck went 1-2,

with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Jack Fischer went

1-4. Anthony Rimmer went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch Hunter Pietrowski had a

stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was N. Peters, he threw four innings, he gave up

seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Both S.Geisler

and M. Haller both threw one inning.

The Tigers offense was led by S. Seisler, he went 1-3 for a RBI and J. Cristopher

had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. N. Peters went 1-3 and he scored a run

and C. Nelson went 1-2 with a walk. G. Peck went 1-3 and L. Bratulie went 1-1

with two stolen bases and he scored a run and C. Hope scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 SARTELL SABRES

3

The Storm and Sabres both collect four hits,, including one double and they did

put up four runs in the sixth inning. Owen Gates threw six innings to earn the win.

He gave up four hits, three runs, walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nolan

Black threw one inning, he gave issued one walk.

The Storm offense was led by Gavin Peterson went 1-3 for a RBI and Brody Sabin

went 2-3 with a doubler and he scored a run. Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 and he

scored a run and Owen Gales had two walks. Isaac Miller had a walk and Carter Riedeman scored a run.

The Sabers starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave

up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded te3n strikeouts. Landon Fish

threw 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Sabers offense was led by Jackson Knott, he went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI and Trevor Schlangen went 2-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Nolan Hemker

went 1-4 with a stolen base and Mateo Gegura had two walks, one stolen base

and he scored a run. Brady Thompson had two walks, one stolen base and he

scored a run, Keaton Landowski had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored

a run and Matt Schreiner had a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3

The Falcons out hit the Eagles six to four, including a triple and a double. Noah

Gapinski started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw six innings to earn the

win. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven

strikeouts and Von Murphy threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Falcons offense was led by Noah Gapinski, he went 1-4 with a triple for two

RBIs and Jack Abfalter went 1-2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run.

Noah Brynn went 2-2 for a RBI and Von Murphy had a walk, one stolen base, a

walk, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Brody Kipka went 2-4 with a

double and he scored a run and Teddy Rasmussen was hit by a pitch, he scored

a run and he was credited for a RBI, Jordan Lewandoski had a walk and he

scored a run and Porter Lehrer had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nick Becker, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up

three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Schmidt

threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three

strikeouts. Bryce Neiman threw 1/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Brayden Becker went 1-3 with a double for a RBI

and he scored a run. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 for a RBI, one walk and two stolen

bases. Jack Portner went 1-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a

run. Tori Berg had a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Blake Glenn went 1-4

with a stolen base and Max Torborg had a walk and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

The Huskers were out hit by the Huskies, twelve to eight, they collect a triple a

double and a sacrifice fly. Masyn Patrick threw three innings, he gave up four five

hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Ulik threw three

innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. B.

Schmacher threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 2-4 with a triple and a

double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jacob Worlie went 1-3 for two RBIs and

a walk and and Brodi Huls went 3-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two

runs. Maverick Novitzki went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, Jaxon

Barkowski, A. Dincau and B. Ulik all had a walk and B. Kurtz scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was A. Orbeck, he threw three innings, he gave up

four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw

three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Connor Plumski, he went 2-3 for a RBI, a walk

and he scored a run. C. Venssen went 4-4 with a double for a RBI and a stolen

base. W. Schmitz went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. J.

Allen went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and C. Habben went

1-3 with a walk. A. Onbeck went 1-4, H. Linn went 1-3 with a walk and and K.

Holm had a sacrifice and a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

The Crusaders out hit the Huskies ten to seven, including three doubles and a

sacrifice fly. Jack Hamak starting on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn

the win. He gave up four hits, one, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Charlie Dolan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three its, three runs and one

walk. Ryan Liebrenz threw one 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, he went 2-2 with two doubles

and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk And he score a run.

Jake Murphy went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he

scored a run. Jacob Oliver went3-4 with a double, four stolen bases and he

scored a pair of runs. Owen Fradette went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and

Jack Weihauch went 1-1 for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen

base and he scored a run and Owen Fradette went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen

base. H. Moreland went 1-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jack Hamak

had a sacrifice bunt and Sam Oliver scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw three innings, he gave up

six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. T. Fredricks threw

three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk.

The Huskies offense was led by Kyle Holm went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs

and Cohen Habben went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored

a run. Wyatt Schmitz went 1-3 with a double, with a walk and he scored a run and

J. Allen went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. C. Wesen went 1-3 and he scored a

run and Dylan Hoffarth had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, A. Orbeck

sent 1-3, H. Linn had a walk and a stolen base and Connor Plumski had a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 WDC WOLVERINES 2

The Pioneers out hit the Wolverines eight to four, including three doubles and

they took advantage of seven walks. Link Toops starting on the mound, he threw

five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he

recorded six strikeouts. Grady Young threw two innings to close it out, he issued

one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Grady Young, he went 3-5 for two RBIs, a stolen

base and he scored a run. Danny Litke went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and

Sawyer Lochner had four walks two stolen bases and he scored a run. Bo

Woitalla went 2-5 with two doubles for a RBI, two stolen base and he scored two

runs. Jackson Thielen went 1-4 with a stolen base and Brecken Andrew’s had

two walks and he scored two runs. Preston Saehr was hit twice by a pitch and he

scored two runs, Link Toops was hit by a pitch, Connor Hennessy had a walk and

he. Trutwin scored a run.

The Wolverines starting pitcher was Cayden Kenney, he threw four innings, he

gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan

Seelhammer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and

he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolverines offense was led by Hunter Sweere went 2-3 for a RBI and N.

Drange went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk. Jayden Kenney went 1-3 and he scored a

run and B. Haverkamp had a walk and he scored a run.