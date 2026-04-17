Baseball Battles Heat Up With Thrilling High School Matchups
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP
THURSDAY APRIL 16TH
ROYALTON ROYALS 6 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5
The Royals out hit the Eagles sixteen to ten, including three doubles.
Ryan Swenson started, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, two
walks, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kane Neisen threw
one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Royals offense was led by Kane Neisen went 1-4 with a double
for a RBI and he scored a run and Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with a
double and he scored two runs. Jacob Albright went 2-4 for a RBI
and Jaden Albright went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run.
Ryan Swenson went 2-2 for a RBI and a walk and Sean Schmidtbauer
went 2-3 for a RBI and a walk. Colton Burggraff went 1-4 for a RBI
and he scored a run, Gannon Petron went 2-3 and he scored a run
and Reagan Elliot went 1-4.
The Eagles starting pitcher was Blake Glenz, he threw 5 1/3 innings,
he gave up fifteen hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a
strikeout. Gabe Schmitt threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one
walk and he recorded a strikeout.
The Eagles were led on offense by Jacob Caron, he went 3-4 with a
double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Torbory had a sacrifice fly
for a RBI and he scored and Jack Maile went 1-3 with a double and he
had a walk. Torii Berg went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he
scored a run. Bryce Nieman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a
run, Blake Glenz went 2-4, Jack Portner was hit by a pitch and he
scored a pair of runs, Matt Heiering went 1-3 and he was hit by a
pitch and Nick Becker was hit by pitch.
SARTELL SABRES 7 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 1
The Sabres out hit the Otters ten to six, including a double and a
sacrifice fly and solid defense. Daylon Holter threw four innings, he
gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.
L. Lance threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and
one walk.
The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-3 with a double
for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady
Thompson went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Daylon
Holter went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base and
Keaton Landowski had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was
credited for a RBI. Miles Simonsen went 2-4 with a stolen base and
he scored a run and Jackson Knott went 2-4 with two stolen bases
and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-3 , with a stolen base and
he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Schreiner went 1-4
with a stolen base and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen had a
walk.
The starting pitcher for the Otters was Parker Thielke, he threw 1 1/3
innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one
strikeout. Brody Klein threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one
walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Fromming threw one
inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks.
The Otters offense was led by Micah Johnson, he went 2-3 with a
walk and Nolan Felstul went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jacob
Fromming and Bennett Thielke both went 1-3, Parker Thielke had a
walk and a stolen base and Hunters Powers had a walk.
KIMBALL CUBS 7 ACGC FALCONS 6
The Cubs out hit the Falcons ten to seven, including four doubles and
a triple. Max Zoller threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four
runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonah Klein threw
three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he
recorded two strikeouts. Noah Merten threw one inning, he gave up
one hit and two walks.
The Cubs offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 3-4 with a triple
and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andray Stang went
2-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Mason
Denelke went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Devin Gruba went 1-3
for a RBI and a walk. Ryder Schwieters went 2-3 and he scored two
runs, Teagan VanNurden went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had
stolen base and Noah Merten had a walk.
The Falcons starting pitcher was Regan Elton, he threw five innings,
he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven
strikeouts. Jeceil Cardenas threw two innings, he gave up two hits,
one run and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Falcons offense was led by R. Sommerlet went 2-3 for a RBI, a
walk and a stolen base and Scott Saue went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk, he
was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady
Straumann went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tanner
Ledbeck went 1-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run.
Jayden Cardenas went 1-4, Brayden Johnson went 1-3 with a walk,
Rowan Molinaro had a walk, Regan Elton was hit by a pitch and he
scored two runs and Gage Degner was hit by a pitch.
BECKER BULLDOGS 11 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0
The Bulldogs out hit the Thunder seven to zero, including a pair of
doubles and a sacrifice fly. Ethyn Cantin started, he threw five
innings to earn the win, he gave up two walks and he recorded nine
strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Rimmer, he went 2-3 for three
RBIs and he scored two runs and Ethan Obermoller went 2-3 with a
double. Jack Fischer went 2-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored
a run and Riley Girard went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a
walk and he scored a run. Hunter Pietrowski had two walks, two
stolen bases, scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI. Griffin
Munsch had two walk and he scored two runs, Isaac Guck had a
walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Piepke was hit
by a pitch nd he scored a run.
The starting pitcher for the Thunder was Jake Gruis, he threw one
inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a
strikeout. Seth Cochran threw three innings, he gave up five hits,
seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kale Wark
and Max Holm each had a walk and Seth Cochran had a stolen base.
PIERZ PIONEERS 8 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 4
The Pioneers out hit the Patriots eight to seven, including a big triple.
Preston Saehr threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up
seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Pioneers offense was led by Danny Litke, he went 2-4 with a
triple for thee RBIs and he scored two runs. Bo Woitalla went 4-4 for
a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Preston Saehr went 1-4
for two RBIs. Sauer Lochner went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a
run and Grady Young had a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Fischer
was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Link Toops had a walk
and he scored a run and Jansen Hardy he a walk and he scored a
run.
The Patriots starting pitcher was Body Andolshek, he threw three
innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded
two strikeouts. Owen Krueger threw three innings, he gave up three
hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No.12
threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a
strikeout.
The Patriots offense was led by Mason Otto went 2-3 with a double
for two RBIs and Body Andolshek went 1-2 with a triple and he was
hit by a pitch. Luke Laposky went 1-2 for a RBI and Owen Krueger
had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Drain went 2-4, Connor Johnson
went 1-3 and he scored two runs, Blake Spiczka had a walk and Kyle
Kowski scored a run.
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 3
The Flyers and Huskies each collected nine hits, the Flyers collected
two doubles and a triple. They put up four runs in the fourth and three
in the sixth. Izaak Kalis threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up
nine hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Lemieur
threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.
The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, he went 2-4 with a triple for
three RBIs and he scored a run and Liam Thoma went 1-4 with a
double for two RBIs. Charlie Zwillling went 2-2 for a RBI and he
scored a run and Evan LeMieur went 2-3 with a double and he scored
a run. John Ahlin went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Nolan
Sam’s went 1-3 and he scored a run. Payton Portos was hit by pitch
and he had one walk, Nick Sprang and Conner posterich both scored
a run.
The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Kyle Holm, he threw 3 2/3
innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five
strikeouts. Caden Habben threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits,
three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Dylan Hoffarth went 2-2 for a RBI,
Connor Plumski went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Cohen Habben
went 3-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Wyatt Schmitz
went 1-3 for a RBI. Ryan Boatz went 1-3 with a double and he scored
a run and Kyle Holm went 1-3.