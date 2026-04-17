HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THURSDAY APRIL 16TH

ROYALTON ROYALS 6 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5

The Royals out hit the Eagles sixteen to ten, including three doubles.

Ryan Swenson started, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, two

walks, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kane Neisen threw

one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Kane Neisen went 1-4 with a double

for a RBI and he scored a run and Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with a

double and he scored two runs. Jacob Albright went 2-4 for a RBI

and Jaden Albright went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run.

Ryan Swenson went 2-2 for a RBI and a walk and Sean Schmidtbauer

went 2-3 for a RBI and a walk. Colton Burggraff went 1-4 for a RBI

and he scored a run, Gannon Petron went 2-3 and he scored a run

and Reagan Elliot went 1-4.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Blake Glenz, he threw 5 1/3 innings,

he gave up fifteen hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a

strikeout. Gabe Schmitt threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one

walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles were led on offense by Jacob Caron, he went 3-4 with a

double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Torbory had a sacrifice fly

for a RBI and he scored and Jack Maile went 1-3 with a double and he

had a walk. Torii Berg went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk and he

scored a run. Bryce Nieman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a

run, Blake Glenz went 2-4, Jack Portner was hit by a pitch and he

scored a pair of runs, Matt Heiering went 1-3 and he was hit by a

pitch and Nick Becker was hit by pitch.

SARTELL SABRES 7 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 1

The Sabres out hit the Otters ten to six, including a double and a

sacrifice fly and solid defense. Daylon Holter threw four innings, he

gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

L. Lance threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and

one walk.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-3 with a double

for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady

Thompson went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Daylon

Holter went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base and

Keaton Landowski had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was

credited for a RBI. Miles Simonsen went 2-4 with a stolen base and

he scored a run and Jackson Knott went 2-4 with two stolen bases

and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-3 , with a stolen base and

he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Schreiner went 1-4

with a stolen base and he scored a run and Trevor Schlangen had a

walk.

The starting pitcher for the Otters was Parker Thielke, he threw 1 1/3

innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one

strikeout. Brody Klein threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one

walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Fromming threw one

inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks.

The Otters offense was led by Micah Johnson, he went 2-3 with a

walk and Nolan Felstul went 2-4 and he scored a run. Jacob

Fromming and Bennett Thielke both went 1-3, Parker Thielke had a

walk and a stolen base and Hunters Powers had a walk.

KIMBALL CUBS 7 ACGC FALCONS 6

The Cubs out hit the Falcons ten to seven, including four doubles and

a triple. Max Zoller threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four

runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jonah Klein threw

three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts. Noah Merten threw one inning, he gave up

one hit and two walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 3-4 with a triple

and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andray Stang went

2-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Mason

Denelke went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Devin Gruba went 1-3

for a RBI and a walk. Ryder Schwieters went 2-3 and he scored two

runs, Teagan VanNurden went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had

stolen base and Noah Merten had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Regan Elton, he threw five innings,

he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded seven

strikeouts. Jeceil Cardenas threw two innings, he gave up two hits,

one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by R. Sommerlet went 2-3 for a RBI, a

walk and a stolen base and Scott Saue went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk, he

was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady

Straumann went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Tanner

Ledbeck went 1-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run.

Jayden Cardenas went 1-4, Brayden Johnson went 1-3 with a walk,

Rowan Molinaro had a walk, Regan Elton was hit by a pitch and he

scored two runs and Gage Degner was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BULLDOGS 11 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0

The Bulldogs out hit the Thunder seven to zero, including a pair of

doubles and a sacrifice fly. Ethyn Cantin started, he threw five

innings to earn the win, he gave up two walks and he recorded nine

strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Austin Rimmer, he went 2-3 for three

RBIs and he scored two runs and Ethan Obermoller went 2-3 with a

double. Jack Fischer went 2-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored

a run and Riley Girard went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a

walk and he scored a run. Hunter Pietrowski had two walks, two

stolen bases, scored two runs and he was credited for a RBI. Griffin

Munsch had two walk and he scored two runs, Isaac Guck had a

walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Nathan Piepke was hit

by a pitch nd he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Thunder was Jake Gruis, he threw one

inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a

strikeout. Seth Cochran threw three innings, he gave up five hits,

seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kale Wark

and Max Holm each had a walk and Seth Cochran had a stolen base.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 4

The Pioneers out hit the Patriots eight to seven, including a big triple.

Preston Saehr threw seven innings to earned the win, he gave up

seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Danny Litke, he went 2-4 with a

triple for thee RBIs and he scored two runs. Bo Woitalla went 4-4 for

a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Preston Saehr went 1-4

for two RBIs. Sauer Lochner went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a

run and Grady Young had a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Fischer

was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Link Toops had a walk

and he scored a run and Jansen Hardy he a walk and he scored a

run.

The Patriots starting pitcher was Body Andolshek, he threw three

innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded

two strikeouts. Owen Krueger threw three innings, he gave up three

hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No.12

threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a

strikeout.

The Patriots offense was led by Mason Otto went 2-3 with a double

for two RBIs and Body Andolshek went 1-2 with a triple and he was

hit by a pitch. Luke Laposky went 1-2 for a RBI and Owen Krueger

had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Zach Drain went 2-4, Connor Johnson

went 1-3 and he scored two runs, Blake Spiczka had a walk and Kyle

Kowski scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

The Flyers and Huskies each collected nine hits, the Flyers collected

two doubles and a triple. They put up four runs in the fourth and three

in the sixth. Izaak Kalis threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up

nine hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Lemieur

threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, he went 2-4 with a triple for

three RBIs and he scored a run and Liam Thoma went 1-4 with a

double for two RBIs. Charlie Zwillling went 2-2 for a RBI and he

scored a run and Evan LeMieur went 2-3 with a double and he scored

a run. John Ahlin went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Nolan

Sam’s went 1-3 and he scored a run. Payton Portos was hit by pitch

and he had one walk, Nick Sprang and Conner posterich both scored

a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Kyle Holm, he threw 3 2/3

innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five

strikeouts. Caden Habben threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits,

three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Dylan Hoffarth went 2-2 for a RBI,

Connor Plumski went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Cohen Habben

went 3-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Wyatt Schmitz

went 1-3 for a RBI. Ryan Boatz went 1-3 with a double and he scored

a run and Kyle Holm went 1-3.