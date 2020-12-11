The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten From Omaha [PODCAST]

The NCHC pod is wrapping up its second week of play in Omaha. North Dakota entered the pod ranked #1 in the country but since have lost to Denver and tied with Minnesota-Duluth.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten is in Omaha with a front-row view of all the action. This week we talk about SCSU's start to the season, how they will address the struggling power play, whether North Dakota is still the top team in the country and Mick's growing music collection.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.