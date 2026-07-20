TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SUNDAY

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Rockies were out hit by the Clippers fourteen to eleven, two home runs and five doubles and they did have nine players collect hits. Their starting pitcher was Thad Lieser threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Lardy threw thee innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Fredin threw two innings, he gave up a hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 3-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Max Fredin went 3-5 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs. David Jonas went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, he had walk and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 2-4, Cole Fuchs had a walk and he scored two runs and Luke VanErp had a walk and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Landon Neiman, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Geislinger threw 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits and three runs. Dustin Kramer went 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Dan Berg went 3-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 3-4 for a RBI and Landon Neiman was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Carson Geislinger went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Kevin Kramer went 1-5 and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Heath Kramer went 1-3 and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Max Geislinger and Jack Maile both went 1-1 and Bryce Neiman had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 6

The Royals out hit the Rangers eighteen to six, including one home run, five doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Boos threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Aaron Budde went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk and Kyle Budde went 3-3 with two doubles for three RBIs with a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Notch went 2-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 3-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Boos went 3-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Grady Notch went 2-5 and Tyler Prom had walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and one walk. Nick Utsch threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Hemmingson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Schleper threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Rangers offense was led Nick Utsch went 3-5 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Matt Hemmingson went 1-6 and he scored a run and Braden Vanderbeek was credited for two RBIs and he had two walks. Brandon Schleper went 1-5, Brandon Vanderbeek went 1-5 and Max Athman was hit by a pitch and he scored a two runs. Derek Mergen had two walks and he scored a run, and Jordan Schleper had a walk.

NLS TWINS 1 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0

The Twins out hit the Chuckers four to one, they played great defense and got gem of a pitched game. Cayden Hansen, threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up one single, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Nolan Johnson and Cayden Hansen both went 1-4. Jake Rambow and Braeden Fagerlie both went 1-3, Hunter Magnuson was credited for a RBI, Jacob DeBoer scored a run and Sam Etterman had walk.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw eight innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. David Kingery went 1-4, Carson McCain and Jon Broman both had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 BECKER BANDITS 0

The Muskies out hit the Bandits fifteen to six, they did collect a home run, three doubles and eight walks. Their starting pitcher Isaac Schroers threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, two walks and he recorded four stikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Partch went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and he had a walk. Jace Otto went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Andrew Deters went 3-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Brett Schlangen went 1-3. Gavan Schulte went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Wes Johnson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Mike Paulsrud went 1-1 for a RBI, Keaton Landowski was credited for a RBI and he had walk and Brady Thompson had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Anthony Rimmer, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Schug threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Bandits offense was led by Josh Groskreutz and Austin Rimmer both went 1-4. Weston Schug and Matt Krenz both went 1–3, Ryan Groskreutz went 1-2 with a walk, Connor Rolf went 1-2 and Dalton Fouquette had a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 PIERZ LAKERS 3

The Lumberjacks and Lakers both collected nine hits, including a double and solid defense. Logan Winkleman threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw three innings, he gave up four hits and two runs. Hunter Hamers threw three innings, he gave up four hits and one run.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Brett Leabch went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk. Joe Ziwicki went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Lukas Olson went 2-4 and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Hamers was credited for a RBI. Drew Beier went 1-4 and Teddy Rasmussen went 1-2.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Petron, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Rocheleau went 1-4 for a RBI and Carter Petron had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Cekalla and Kamden Happke both went 1-4 and Preston Saehr went 3-4 and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-3 and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 3

The Lakers were out hit by the Blue Jays thirteen to twelve, including a double and a triple. Their starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Phillip threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Berglund went 3-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson went 3-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and Matt Korte went 2-4 for a RBI. Cade Simones went 1-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Cooper Kosiba went 1-5. James Boyle went 1-1, Quintin Dukowitz had a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Oliver had a stolen base, Alex Schroeder scored a run and M. Primus was hit by a pitch.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Isaac Gapinski, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryce Binek threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Cichon went 2-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Jack Primus went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Swanson went 2-4 for a RBI and Brady Yourczek went 1-5 for a RBI. Bryce Binek went 2-4 with a double and Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-4 with a walk. Colton Burggraff went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Welinski went 1-3 and he had two walks.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Brewers out hit the Hawks ten to three, including a home run, two doubles, two sacrifice flys and six walks. Their starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Josh Lanctot went 1-2 with two sacrifice flys for tow RBIs and Jake Stalboerger went 3-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Luke Schmidt went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Logan Adams went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Jordan Picka went 2-2 with a home run for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. JT Harren went 1-2 with a double, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Luke Harren and Derrik Orth both had a walk and both scored run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Jackson Geislinger, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and three walks. Tyler Sanderson threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and three walks. Their offense was led by Blake Glenz, he went 1-3, Jackson Geislinger went 1-1 and he scored a run, Carson Schmaltz went 1-2 and Mitch Lipinski had a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 14 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 7

The Joes and the Anglers both collected four teen hits, they did collect two home runs, one double and a sacrifice fly. The Joes starting pitcher was Blake KIlanowski, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Wood threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and No. 21 issue one walk.

The Joes offense was led by John Juebsch went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Blommer went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ben Alvord went 3-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brandon Bissett went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored one run. Lukas Theisen went 1-6 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Noah Bissett went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-5 with a sacrfice fly for two RBIs and Isaac Benesh went 1-1 with a double and he scored a run. No. 23 went 3-4 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored two runs, Hunter Blommer was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Harrison Kiel had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Ethan Knutson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, thirteen runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Joel Cornell threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored four runs. Jordan Schlueter went 2-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Henry Albert went 1-3 for a RBI. Nick Dinkel went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Knutson went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-4 and he scored a run and Easton Knealing went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Joel Cornell went 1-3 and he scored a run, Tom Schaupp went 1-1 and Karter Gruenwald had a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 5 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Rivercats out hit the Cyclones nine to six, including a home run, two doubles and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Welle close it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Will Kranz had two walks and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 2-4 and Bryan McCallum went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Okonek went 1-3 with a walk, Ty Carper went 1-1 and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer and Preston Schlegel both had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Noah Jensen, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, one run, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Vince Murn threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 3-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Vince Murn went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Jeff Solorz went 1-2.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Stone Poneys out hit the Bandits thirteen to eleven, including one double, nine collecting hits and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Jackson Scheffler, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Colton Vorpahl threw one inning, he gave two singles, one run and one walk. Miles Simonsen threw one inning, he gave up one hit two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Levi Frieler went 2-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Miles Simonsen went 1-4 for a RBI and a walk and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-4 for a RBI. Jalen Vorpahl went 3-5 and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brenden Boesen went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Stutsman went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Landon Fish went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Daylon Holter went 1-1.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Ryan Groskruetz, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Weston Schug threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Anthony Rimmer, he went 1-4 for a RBI and two walks and Nathan Papke went 3-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Rimmer went 2-4 with a walk and Josh Groskreutz went 1-4 with a walk. Dalton Fouquette went 1-4 with a walk and he had a walk and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-4 and he scored a run. Connor Rolf and Kreeden Blomquist both went 1-4.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

The Lightning out hit the Skis eleven to eight, including two home runs, two doubles and eight that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Maxwell, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw threw innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Colbe Tappe threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Sam Peterson went 3-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored two runs. Kodi Ruedisili went 1-54 with a home run for a RBI and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blaine Hardy went 2-5 for a RBI and Matt Casperson went 2-5 with a double and he scored a run. Chris Pederson went 2-5 for a RBI and Nate Duchanine went 1-5. Colbe Tappe was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Isaiah Biehn had a walk.

The Skis starting pitcher was Joe Welinski, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Baier, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Thoma went 1-4 for a RBI. Matt Filippi went 1-3 and Collin Eckman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Evan Lemieur went 1-4 with a stolen base and Matt Filippi went 1-3.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 14 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Rebels out hit the Steves fourteen to seven, they did collect two doubles, a triple and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Jack Schafer, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Alex Haapajoki went 2-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Eli Roberts went 1-5 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Wyatt Gabrielson went 2-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Will Sather went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Nick Jelacie was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Riley DeRosier went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Gus Lund went 1-2 with a double and he scored a run. Brett Kramer went 1-5 and he scored a run and Tyler Graye had a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Ramsey threw one innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Young went 2-3 for a RBI and Derek Durant was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Kent went 2-3, Matt Meyer went 1-4, and Brody Sabin and Nick Krippner both had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 13 PIERZ BULLDOGS 5

The Saints out hit the Bulldogs thirteen to nine, including a home run, one double and eight walks. The Saints starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Chase Lyon close out with two innings of relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jacob Worlie, he went 3-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carter Voss went 2-4 for three RBIs and he had two walks. Austin Dickmann went 1-6 with a home run for two RBIs and Brandon Dickmann went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cohen Habben went 1-5 for a RBI and Tyler Huls was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 3-6 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Rolando Ramos went 1-4 with a stolen base and he had a walk. Zack Cekalla went 1-5 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs, Tanner Reis was hit by a pitch, he had four walks and he scored a run and Andrew Dincau scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryden Haberman threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recored one strikeout. Kirby Fischer threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and one walk. Max Barclay threw 1/23 inning, he gve up one hit, three runs and two walks. Cooper Grashorn threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reese Young, he went 3-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ted Dehler went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Brain Kiel went 1-3 with a double and he had a walk. Kyle Hastings and Cooper Grashorn both went 1-4 Max Barclay went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner was hit by a pitch,.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Riverdogs and the Bears both collected four hits and they played great defense. The starting pitcher for the Riverdogs threw a gem, Marcus Hayes threw six innings to earn the win. H gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Riverdogs offense was led by Ryan Swenson, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Keaton Nelson went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went and Gavin Suska both went 1-3 and Jaden Albright was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Brodi Huls, he went 1-4 with a stolen base, Alex Lange went 2-3 and Maverick Novitzki went 1-3.

ELROSA SAINTS 11 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Saints out hit the Cubs eleven to five, including two home runs and seven walks. The Saints starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two singles and he recorded six strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, and he recored two strikeouts. Luke Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-4 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored three runs and Peyton Winter went 1-4 for a RBI. Blaine Fischer went 1-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Derek Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Luke Illies went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base, Derek Wiener went 1-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann went 1-3 with two walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Max Wehlage, threw threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Ettel threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Rademacher threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Grant Moscho, he went 1-1 with two walks and he scored a run and Sam Frieler went 1-4 and he scored a run. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-4 and Brady Lenarz scored a run. Westin Middendorf and Brett Engelmeyer both went 1-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7 FARMING FLAMES 5

The Lakers were out hit by the Flames twelve to seven, including a home run and a doubles and five walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw four innings to close it out, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Grant Ludwig went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Davis Wertz went 1-5 with a double for a RBI and Isaac Lieser went 2-5 for a RBI. Leyton Fuchs went 1-3 went 1-3 with two stolen bases and he had a walk, Carter Wessel had a walk and he scored a run, Trent Wendlandt went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Noah Stalboerger had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Kyle Zierden threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Wyatt Schmitz threw innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-4 with a home run, for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tylor Schroeder went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and Brycen Einyck went 2-5. Bennett Hylla went 4-5 for aRBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Drew Cramlet went 1-5 for a RBI. Carson Holthaus went 1-4 and he scored a run and Cameron Miller went 1-4 with a walk.

LORETTO LARKS 1 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Larks out hit the Express five to three, including five walks and great defense. The Lakers starting pitcher was Jonah Moulton, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kemper threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Gehart, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he had and Easton Ahrens went 2-4 with a double. Tyler Maher went 1-3 with a walk and Colin Gregory went 1-2. Nick Kulset had a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Brolin was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Keenan Hodgkin had a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw a good 8 1/3 innings, he gave up four singles, one run, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Brian Marquardt, he went 1-3 with a walk and Adam Beyer went 2-4. Austin Ruehle and Zach Dingmann were both hit by a pitch and each had a walk and Tommy Friesen had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 TWIN PORTS TIMBERS 0

The Polecats were out hit by the Timbers, ten to six, including, two doubles, four walks and tough defense. Their starting pitcher was Mike Revering, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dom Marschell threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Max Robinson, he went 3-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus went 2-3 for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jason Axelberg went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Caden King went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Mike Olson wetn 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-1 for a RBI. Cal Ulven was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox was hit by a pitch. Cale Holthaus wene 2-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Adam Brenny went 1-2 with a walk and he socred a run.

The Timber starting pitcher ws Jaxon Bennett, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dawson Rannow threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and two walks and Wyler Warranted threw one inning, he gave up two hits and three runs.

The Timbers offense was led by Hudson Helenius went 3-4 and he scored two runs and Nick Plastek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dylan Cole went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Wylee Aro had a walk and he scored a run. Dawson Rannow went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Hayden went 1-3.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 8 HIBBING MINERS 7

The Brewers were out hit by the Miners eleven to nine, including two sacrifice flys, five walks. The Brewers starting pitcher was Zach Lamont, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ashton Rinas threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks. Jordan Leininger threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Marcus Wolf, he went 3-3 for three RBIS, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caleb Briggeman went 3-3 for two RBIs and he had a walk. Jordan Leininger went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Adam Leininger went 1-4. Denver Blinn went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Kaleb Binstock had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jonah DeJong had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs and J. Glienke had a walk.

The Miners starting pitcher was Beau Barry, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Mammenga threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Miners offense was led by Louie Panichl, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and Tom Vekich went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kyler Miller went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Ambeuhl went 1-4 for a RBI. Caleb Gunderson went 3-5 and he scored a run and Dakota Kruse scored a run. Harley Mott went 1-4 and he scored a run, Cole Mammenga went 1-3 and he scored a run and Dylan Headley had three walks and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 12 ADA ATHLETICS 2

The Mudcats out hit the Athletics fourteen to six, including two home runs, two triples and four doubles. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Gavin Quade, he threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Stockert threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 27 threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Nold threw one innnig, he gave up one hit and one walks and No. 16 threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Dorsey went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Carter Heinsch went 3-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Caiden Kjelstrom went 2-5 with a home run for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Tim Horan was credited for a RBI. No. 8 Wilson went 2-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs and Carter Houtari went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Brayden Wolfgram went 1-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run.

The Athletics starting pitcher was Ethan Opsahl, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, twelve runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ethan Opsahl went 2-4 with a double and Zach Olstad went 2-4. Sunny Resnick went 1-4 and he scored a run and Jeff Petrik went 1-3. D. Totten went 1-4, Beau Fetting had two walks and he scored a run. Keith Hanson had three walks and Beau Jorgensen had a walk.