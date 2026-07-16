The St. Cloud Rox were blanked 2-0 by the Mankato MoonDogs on Wednesday night in Southern Minnesota. The loss drops the Rox to 31-16 on the season.

St. Cloud spoiled an excellent start from pitcher Emerson McKnight, who tossed 5.1 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking one. The MoonDogs scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to account for the offense.

Reliver Brady Stuart threw 2.2 hitless innings for the Rox and allowed just one walk while striking out three Mankato batters.

St. Cloud had a hard time getting any offense going. The Rox charted just three hits in the loss: a Tanner Recchio double and singles from Brett Griffiths and Colton Rother. As a team, the Rox struck out seven times and drew three walks.

St. Cloud will try to get back on track on Thursday night when their current road trip takes them to Dickinson, North Dakota for a matchup with the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Rox next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21st when the team hosts the LaCrosse Loggers at Joe Faber Field.