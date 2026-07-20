The St. Cloud Rox wrapped up a five-game road swing with a 4-0 win over the Minot Hot Tots in Watford City, North Dakota on Sunday evening. The Rox are now 33-18 overall this season and 9-6 in the Northwoods League second half standings.

The Rox scored single runs in each of the first, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Colton Rother scored Tanner Recchio with an RBI groundout in the first inning, Owen Estabrook knocked in Brett Griffiths with a single in the fourth, Alex Dupuy scored on a Jaixen Frost sacrifice fly in the fifth and Rother scored on an Aiden Mouton sacrifice fly in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Tyler Phenow earned the win for St. Cloud with six scoreless innings in which he allowed seven hits, struck out four and did not issue a walk (although he did hit two batters with pitches). Evan Farrow and Myles Hanson combined to blank the Hot Tots over the final three innings.

The Rox get Monday off before opening a four-day, five-game homestand at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday night when they host the La Crosse Loggers in St. Cloud. The Rox will host La Crosse again on Wednesday night, then welcome Thunder Bay to town for a day/night doubleheader on Thursday.

The homestand will wrap up with a Friday night game against rival Willmar.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.