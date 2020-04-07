The Athletic’s Jon Krawcynski On KG’s Hall Of Fame Nod [PODCAST]

The Athletic's Jon Krawcynski joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about Kevin Garnett's career and election to the NBA Hall of Fame. .

Krawcynski discusses KG's impact on the Wolves, what made him such a famously driven player, why the Wolves couldn't surround him with better players and how the Wolves might repair the relationship with their former star player.

