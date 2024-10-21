Tech, Cathedral Soccer Teams In the State Tournament This Week

The Tech and Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams have each advanced to the State Soccer tournament this week.

Tech Boys Soccer 2024 (photo - Dan Stoterau)

The Tech boys soccer team will play Wednesday at Monticello High School in the Class AA state quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. against 2nd seeded Totino-Grace. The Tigers are 8-3-7 on the season.

The Tech girls soccer team will play Thursday night at 5:30 against 3rd seeded Mankato East at Spring Lake Park High School. The Tigers are unseeded. Tech is 15-3-1.

The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams will play back to back Thursday night at Monticello High School. The Cathedral girls play their Class A State Quarterfinal game against Esko at 5:30. Cathedral is seeded 4th while Esko is the #5 seed. Cathedral is 14-4-1. The Cathedral boys soccer team is seeded #2 in the Class A tournament and will play unseeded Duluth Marshall at 7:30 p.m. The Cathedral boys are 19-0.