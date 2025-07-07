The College of St. Benedict and Tech High School will be hosting hundreds of soccer players this week. The MYSA boys and girls State Soccer tournament is using both venues for their event this Thursday-Sunday. Steve Kimble is the head soccer coach at St. Ben's, he is helping host the event at St. Ben's this weekend. He says they expect to have approximately 2,500 to 3,000 people coming to St. Joe for those 4 days.

Lots of Games to be Played

Kimble expects 80 to 90 games to be played at St. Ben's between Thursday-Sunday. He says this it the 4th year St. Ben's is hosting this event. Kimble says so many people are impressed with their facilities and that includes the MYSA, who've decided to keep coming back there for this event despite typically rotating the host.

Age Groups

St. Ben's will host the age groups of 13U to 19U. Kimble says they will have more girls games than boys games at their facility. Tech will host games as well with more boys than girls at their facility. Kimble says they will have 5 full size fields setup on their campus.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve Kimble, click below.