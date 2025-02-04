Apollo and Tech to Combine Girls Soccer
Apollo and Tech will combine their girls soccer programs into one starting in the fall of 2025. The St. Cloud School Board approved the co-op in their most recent meeting. The team, like many other Tech/Apollo combined teams, will be known as the Crush. Tech girls soccer advanced to the Class AA state tournament in 2024 and was 15-4-1. Apollo was 2-13 in 2024.
Tech and Apollo will continue to have separate boys soccer teams in the fall of 2025.
