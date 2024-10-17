Tech Boys Soccer Pursuing 7th Straight Section Title
The Tech boys soccer team is looking to win their 7th straight section championship when they play Willmar tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School in the section 8AA Championship. Tech is 7-3-7 and is seeded #2 in the section. Willmar is the #1 seed.
Tech and Willmar met twice this season and tied both games, 2 apiece on September 3 and 2-2 on September 26. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau joined me on WJON. He says Willmar is a really good team and they play a similar style to them. Stoterau says they won't be able to tie this time, the rules don't allow it. He says the team has battled through a bunch of close games this season by keeping their head in the game. Tech has won their 2 section games this season 2-0 over Little Falls and 1-0 over Apollo. Stoterau says they are a strong defensive minded team from top to bottom.
Top offensive threats for Tech this season include Caden Castillo-Blumke, Abdirahman Abdullahi, Musamil Abdi, Mohamud Ali and Will Pearson. Stoterau says they've had great balance in their scoring this season.
Tech has won 6 straight section championships. The Tigers finished 4th at the Class AA State Tournament last season.
Tech Roster:
|00
|Johnson, Dane
|10
|1
|Hatten, Luke
|11
|2
|Hussein, Hussein
|12
|3
|Mohamud, Abdireis
|12
|4
|Gedi, AbdiKafi
|12
|6
|Eiynck, Luke
|12
|7
|Abdullahi, Abdirahman
|12
|8
|Ismail, Fathi
|12
|9
|Mohamed, Mohamed
|12
|10
|Abdi, Musamil
|12
|11
|Youssouf, Ramadan
|12
|12
|Bolin, Finnegan
|11
|15
|Irribarren, Sebastian
|11
|16
|Jacobs, Mason
|11
|17
|Ali, Mohamud
|12
|18
|Pearson, Will
|12
|20
|Castillo-Blumke, Caden
|11
|22
|Berrio, Samuel
|9
|27
|Gaetz, Gavin
|11
|34
|Ali, Abdirisack
|11
|35
|Mathew, Kow
|11
|47
|Irribarren, Carlos
|11
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Stoterau, it is available below.