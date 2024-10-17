Tech Boys Soccer Pursuing 7th Straight Section Title

The Tech boys soccer team is looking to win their 7th straight section championship when they play Willmar tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School in the section 8AA Championship. Tech is 7-3-7 and is seeded #2 in the section. Willmar is the #1 seed.

Tech and Willmar met twice this season and tied both games, 2 apiece on September 3 and 2-2 on September 26. Tech head coach Dan Stoterau joined me on WJON. He says Willmar is a really good team and they play a similar style to them. Stoterau says they won't be able to tie this time, the rules don't allow it. He says the team has battled through a bunch of close games this season by keeping their head in the game. Tech has won their 2 section games this season 2-0 over Little Falls and 1-0 over Apollo. Stoterau says they are a strong defensive minded team from top to bottom.

Top offensive threats for Tech this season include Caden Castillo-Blumke, Abdirahman Abdullahi, Musamil Abdi, Mohamud Ali and Will Pearson. Stoterau says they've had great balance in their scoring this season.

Tech has won 6 straight section championships. The Tigers finished 4th at the Class AA State Tournament last season.

Tech Roster:

00 Johnson, Dane 10 1 Hatten, Luke 11 2 Hussein, Hussein 12 3 Mohamud, Abdireis 12 4 Gedi, AbdiKafi 12 6 Eiynck, Luke 12 7 Abdullahi, Abdirahman 12 8 Ismail, Fathi 12 9 Mohamed, Mohamed 12 10 Abdi, Musamil 12 11 Youssouf, Ramadan 12 12 Bolin, Finnegan 11 15 Irribarren, Sebastian 11 16 Jacobs, Mason 11 17 Ali, Mohamud 12 18 Pearson, Will 12 20 Castillo-Blumke, Caden 11 22 Berrio, Samuel 9 27 Gaetz, Gavin 11 34 Ali, Abdirisack 11 35 Mathew, Kow 11 47 Irribarren, Carlos 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Stoterau, it is available below.