Tech Boys Soccer Pursuing 7th Straight Section Title

Tech Boys Soccer 2024 (photo - Dan Stoterau)

The Tech boys soccer team is looking to win their 7th straight section championship when they play Willmar tonight at 7 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School in the section 8AA Championship.  Tech is 7-3-7 and is seeded #2 in the section.  Willmar is the #1 seed.

Tech and Willmar met twice this season and tied both games, 2 apiece on September 3 and 2-2 on September 26.  Tech head coach Dan Stoterau joined me on WJON.  He says Willmar is a really good team and they play a similar style to them.  Stoterau says they won't be able to tie this time, the rules don't allow it.  He says the team has battled through a bunch of close games this season by keeping their head in the game.  Tech has won their 2 section games this season 2-0 over Little Falls and 1-0 over Apollo.  Stoterau says they are a strong defensive minded team from top to bottom.

Top offensive threats for Tech this season include Caden Castillo-Blumke, Abdirahman Abdullahi, Musamil Abdi, Mohamud Ali and Will Pearson.  Stoterau says they've had great balance in their scoring this season.

Tech has won 6 straight section championships.  The Tigers finished 4th at the Class AA State Tournament last season.

Tech Roster:

00Johnson, Dane10
1Hatten, Luke11
2Hussein, Hussein12
3Mohamud, Abdireis12
4Gedi, AbdiKafi12
6Eiynck, Luke12
7Abdullahi, Abdirahman12
8Ismail, Fathi12
9Mohamed, Mohamed12
10Abdi, Musamil12
11Youssouf, Ramadan12
12Bolin, Finnegan11
15Irribarren, Sebastian11
16Jacobs, Mason11
17Ali, Mohamud12
18Pearson, Will12
20Castillo-Blumke, Caden11
22Berrio, Samuel9
27Gaetz, Gavin11
34Ali, Abdirisack11
35Mathew, Kow11
47Irribarren, Carlos11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dan Stoterau, it is available below.

 

 

