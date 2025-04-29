Cathedral Hires New Girls Basketball Coach

Cathedral has announced the hiring of Tony Dingmann ’as their new Head Girls Basketball Coach. Dingmann is a 2001 Cathedral graduate.

Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says "Coach Dingmann brings much experience to the job, having been an assistant in the Cathedral boys’ program from 2017-2020 as well as working with youth girls’ programs in the area for the past eight years."

Brooke Dunsmoor and Harold Alexander will remain with the program as assistant coaches.

Dingmann replaces Cathy Matuska as head girls basketball coach.