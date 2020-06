Former St. Cloud sportswriter Tom Elliott joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about card collecting. Elliott is now an editor and writer for the West Central Tribune.

Tom talks about his collection, where he gets his vintage cards, how important the condition of cards is to his collection, about his favorite cards and what he hopes happens to his collection years down the road.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.