St. John’s Football Tops UW-La Crosse in NCAA Tourney

photo - Andrew Ritter

St. John's football defeated UW-La Crosse 24-13 Saturday in the 2nd round of NCAA Division III tournament.  The Johnnies led at halftime 3-0 before scoring 14 3rd quarter points.  St. John's added a touchdown in the 4th quarter to secure the win and improve to 11-0.

Aaron Syverson threw for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Johnnies.  Marselio Mendez led SJU with 11 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.  Joey Gendreau had 7 catches for 96 yards and both Corey Bohmert and Dylan Wheeler had touchdown catches.  Bohmert led the Johnnies with 69 yards rushing.

St. John's will host a 3rd round NCAA tournament game Saturday December 7 against Susquehanna University.  Susquehanna defeated Hobart 42-35.  Susquehanna University is located in Selingsgrove, Pennsylvania.

 

