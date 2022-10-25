St. John’s Football Moves Up in National Poll

The St. John's football team is ranked #4 in the latest d3football.com poll. The Johnnies move up 1 spot from the previous poll where they were ranked #5. The 6-1 Johnnies posted a 41-27 win at home over Gustavus last Saturday. North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 followed by Mount Union and Mary Hardin-Baylor. Bethel is ranked #11.

St. John's is ranked #7 in the AFCA poll. In that poll North Central is #1 followed by Mount Union, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Linfield (Oregon), Trinity (Texas) and Johns Hopkins (Maryland).

St. John's will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth Saturday at 1 p.m.