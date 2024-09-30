St. John’s Football Maintains National Ranking

The St. John's football team is ranked #5 again this week in the d3football.com poll. The Johnnies posted a 45-20 win over then, #24 Bethel Saturday in Arden Hills in both team's MIAC opener.

The Johnnies improve to 3-0. The top 5 didn't change from last week to this week with North Central (Illinois) #1, followed by Cortland, UW-La Crosse, and Mount Union. Bethel dropped out of the top 25 poll this week but are still getting votes.

St. John's will host Augsburg Saturday at 1 p.m. for their homecoming game.