Rox Blank Bismarck 6-0

St. Cloud -- The Rox blanked the Bismarck Larks 6-0 Friday night for their 3rd straight win to improve to 16-5 in the 2nd half of the season and increase their lead in the Great Plains West division to 3 1/2 games over 2nd place Mankato.

St. Cloud Tech High School graduate Trevor Koenig threw seven shutout innings with 3 hits allowed while recording 10 strikeouts. Freddy Achecar hit his first home run of the summer and finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs, and Daniel Montgomery Jr. added 3 hits and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud.

The Rox host Duluth at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:35.