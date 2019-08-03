Rox Hold Off Honkers 5-3

St. Cloud defeated the Rochester Honkers 5-3 at home on Saturday night behind Trevor Koenig's 7th win of the season. Koenig shutout Rochester in 8 innings while scattering 5 hits and picking up 6 strikeouts.

The offense was led by Jordan Barth and Ben Carew. Barth clubbed his 6th home run of the season in the 3rd inning, a 2 run shot, and Carew added a 2 run double 2 innings later.

Rochester attempted a rally in the 9th inning, scoring three times, but fell short after they loaded the bases. The win extends their lead in the Great Plains West region to 5.5 games.

The Rox and Honkers play again on Sunday in St. Cloud, game time is at 4:05 pm. Pregame starts at 3:35 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.