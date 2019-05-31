Rox Shutout Waterloo 4-0

The St. Cloud Rox won their second game of the season on Friday night, shutting out the Bucks 4-0 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Garrett Delano got the scoring started for St. Cloud in the 2nd inning with a RBI ground out. The Rox would add runs later off 2 wild pitches before Jordan Barth added a RBI double to put the game away in the 7th.

St. Cloud State's Trevor Koenig started the game for the Rox and was excellent, going 6 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts and only allowing 3 hits. Joey Stock picked up the 3 inning save as St. Cloud evens their record at 2-2 on the season.

The Rox host Bismarck on Saturday for their home opener at 7:05pm at Joe Faber Field. Pregame is at 6:35pm on AM 1390 - Granite City Sports.