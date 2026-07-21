The St. Cloud Rox wrapped up a four-game trip to North Dakota with a 4-0 win over the Minot Hot Tots on Sunday afternoon before getting Monday off to travel. On Tuesday, the Rox will kick off a four-day, five-game homestand at Joe Faber Field with a game against the La Crosse Loggers.

TUESDAY: vs LA CROSSE 6:35 PM (DRAWSTRING BAG NIGHT)

The Rox enter Tuesday's game with a Northwoods League-best 33-18 record, while La Crosse checks in with a Great Plains East-best 30-16 mark. The Loggers are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Tuesday is also Drawstring Bag giveaway night at the ballpark for the first 300 fans through the gates.

WEDNESDAY: vs LA CROSSE 6:35 PM (BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT)

Wednesday night offers perhaps the summer's most popular game: bobblehead night! This year the Rox will give away a bobblehead of former Rox first baseman and outfielder Michael Busch, who now plays for the Chicago Cubs.

The first 500 fans through the gate are eligible to recieve the bobblehead.

THURSDAY DH: vs THUNDER BAY 12:05/6:35 PM (TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT)

The Thunder Bay Border Cats visit St. Cloud for the only time this season when they play a day/night doubleheader against the Rox at Joe Faber Field. Thunder Bay is 17-27 on the season (as of Tuesday) and has lost five straight games.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is slated to perform at both games.

FRIDAY vs WILLMAR 7:05 PM (FIREWORKS)

The Rox wrap up their homestand with a game against rival Willmar, who have a 3.5 game lead over the Rox for the second-half division lead as of Tuesday.

Following the game, the Rox will present a fireworks show at Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.