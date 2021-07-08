Rox, Koenig Top Bismarck

The St. Cloud Rox won 7-2 at home against Bismarck Wednesday night. St. Cloud Tech High School graduate Trevor Koenig threw 6 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 3-1 this spring. St. Cloud scored 5 runs in the 6th inning to break the 2-all tie. Otto Kemp went 2-3 with a solo home run and Jordan Barth was 2-4 with a double and a RBI.

The Rox are 2-0 in the 2nd half of the season after winning the 1st half title. St. Cloud will play at La Crosse tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

