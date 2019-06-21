Rox Stay Hot, Beat Bismarck 8-2

The St. Cloud Rox continued their winning ways Friday, defeating the Larks 8-2 in Bismarck and completing a 2 game sweep.

St. Cloud took advantage of 5 Bismarck errors and 2 wild pitches to notch their 6th win in 7 games. Cam Kline paced the Rox offense with 2 runs batted in and Hance Smith recorded the St. Cloud's only extra base hit with a triple.

Trevor Koenig got the start and went 6 innings, picked up 6 strikeouts and only gave up 1 earned run to earn his 3rd win of the season.

The Rox improved to 14-11 on the season and will look to win their third game in row on Saturday when they travel to Willmar to take on the Stingers. First pitch is at 7:05pm with pregame starting at 6:35pm on AM1390 Granite City Sports.