8th Inning Dooms Rox Against Honkers

The St. Cloud Rox were leading the Rochester Honkers 6-3 going into the 8th inning Saturday night in St. Cloud, but a 5 run inning for Rochester put them ahead they held on to beat the Rox 8-6.

Garett Delano was great at the plate, going 3-4 with 2 RBI's, including a 2 run double in the 4th inning. Also knocking in runs for the Rox were Collin Montez, Cody Kelly and Logan Thomason.

Getting the start for St. Cloud was Trevor Koenig, who pitched 4 innings and picked up 6 strikeouts while allowing 3 runs.

The Rox fall to 6-7 on the season and will look to get back to .500 on Sunday afternoon when the same two teams rematch at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05pm pm with pregame starting at 3:35pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.