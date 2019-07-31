St. Cloud Rox Utility Man Hance Smith [PODCAST]

Second year St. Cloud Rox utility player Hance Smith dropped by the WJON studios on Wednesday morning to talk about his baseball journey. Smith is a Petaluma, California native that plays college baseball for the University of California-Berkeley.

Smith talks about growing up on a cattle ranch, playing in the Little League World Series, how he ended up in St. Cloud and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.