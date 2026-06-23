The St. Cloud Rox beat the Badlands Big Sticks 7-6 on Monday night at Joe Faber Field for their fourth straight win. The Rox lead the Great Plains West Division with a 19-10 record.

St. Cloud struck first in the bottom of the opening inning when Alex Dupuy crossed the plate on a Badlands error. Badlands were able to tie the score with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but The Rox re-took the lead with three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

Jorge Gill scored Colton Rother with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give St. Cloud a 2-1 lead and Tanner Recchio made the score 4-1 with a two-run single.

White knocked in Nolan Geislinger with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the score 5-1, and Garrett Shull capped the Rox scoring with a two-run single to make the score 7-1.

The Big Sticks rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning to make it close, but Rox closer Brandon Jaenke came in to put out the flames and close out the win.

The Rox six game homestand continues Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.. The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.