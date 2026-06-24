The St. Cloud Rox won their fifth straight game with an 8-0 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks at Joe Faber Field on Tuesday night. The Rox are a Great Plains Divison-best 20-10 on the season.

Nolan Geislinger knocked in Tanner Recchio to start the scoring in the bottom of the first inning before the Rox pulled away with a four-run bottom of the third.

Geislinger made the score 3-0 with a two-run single to center field that plated Recchio and Carter Jorissen, then came around to score on a Colton Rother base hit to make the score 4-0. Rother would come around to score on a Brandon Pelechowicz RBI groundout to give St. Cloud a 5-0 lead.

Geislinger finished 2-5 with three runs batted in, Tanner Recchio scored a pair of runs and stole two bases from the leadoff spot and the Rox drew six walks as a team.

Emerson McKnight, Lucas Harrington, Jacob Imoto and McCray Jacobs all combined for the Rox on the mound to earn the shutout while allowing just six hits and four walks.

The Rox extended homestand continues on Wednesday night with a game against the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.