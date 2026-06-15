The St. Cloud Rox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-8 win over the Willmar Stingers on Sunday at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox jumped on Willmar starter James Rule for five runs in the game's first three innings. Brett White knocked in a pair of runs with a first-inning double before Garrett Shull scored on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0 after one inning.

Aidan Mouton knocked in a second inning run with a groundout and Jackson Legg knocked home White with a double in the third to make the score 5-0 in favor of St. Cloud.

The Rox would add another pair of runs in the sixth inning on an Alex Dupuy single and a passed ball and capped the scoring with two more in the seventh.

Hunter Poe earned the win with five shutout innings for the Rox in which he allowed just three hits and a pair of walks.

Brandon Jaenke earned the save for St. Cloud.

The Rox improve to 13-7 with the win and currently lead the Great Plains West Division by two games over Badlands. The Rox will play at Willmar on Monday before returning home on Tuesday night for another game with the Stingers.