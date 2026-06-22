The St. Cloud Rox completed a series sweep of the Minot Hot Tots with an 8-3 win Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. The win improves St. Cloud to a Great Plains West Division-best 18-10 so far this season.

The Rox led Sunday's game throughout, beginning with a two-run bottom of the first inning. Alex Dupuy scored when Cole Decker got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Nolan Geislinger came around to score on Carter Jorisen's sacrifice fly.

Dupuy knocked in Tanner Recchio with a single in the bottom of the second to make the score 3-0. Previously, a single and a steal of second had given Rocchio the all-time Northwoods League career record for stolen bases with 91.

The Rox scored two more runs in the bottom of the third on a Brett White single and Dylan Westbrook bases loaded hit by pitch for a 5-2 lead.

The Rox drew 11 walks and were hit by three pitches while also collecting 11 hits in the win. Colton Rother had four hits for the Rox, all singles, and Geislinger reached base five times with four walks and a single.

St. Cloud used seven pitchers in the win, with Manning West earning the win with a scoreless sixth inning.

The Rox continue their six-game homestand with a game on Monday night against the Badlands Big Sticks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m..

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.