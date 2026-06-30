The St. Cloud Rox beat the Bismarck Larks 9-4 to close out the season's first half. The Rox, who had previously clinched the first-half Great Plains Division title, finish with a 24-12 record.

Bismarck led 2-1 after the first inning and 3-1 after one-and-a-half innings, but the Rox rallied for five runs in the bottom of the second to pull away for the win.

Owen Estabrook's RBI single cut the Larks' lead to 3-2 before Aidan Mouton's two-run double gave the Rox a 4-3 lead. Colton Rother would add a two-run single later in the inning make the score 6-3 in favor of St. Cloud.

Rother finished the game with three runs batted in, Jorge Gil was 2-3 with a double and two walks and Jackson Legg reached base four times with two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch for the Rox.

Manning West got the start for St. Cloud and allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out five. Lucas Harrington earned his fourth win of the season with two scoreless innings of relief.

The Rox will now hit the road for a pair of games in North Dakota against the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home on Thursday for a pair of games against Bismarck on Thursday and Friday.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.