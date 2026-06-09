The St. Cloud Rox beat the Minot Hot Tots 3-0 at Joe Faber Field on Monday, June 8th. The win improves the Rox to a Northwoods League-best 12-3 on the season.

The Rox scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early lead. After loading the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter, St. Cloud's Owen Estabrook started the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Tanner Recchio.

Nolan Geislinger added a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0 after one inning. The Rox scored their third run of the game in the bottom of the eighth on a Geislinger RBI single.

Ethan Felling made the start for St. Cloud and tossed four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Eli Lamb, Caden Tarango and Brandon Jaenke combined out of the bullpen to blank the Hot Tots the rest of the way.

The Rox remain home to wrap up their series with the Hot Tots on Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.. After Tuesday, St. Cloud's next home game is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th against Willmar.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.