The St. Cloud Rox fell to the Badlands Big Sticks 6-4 on Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox finish their six-game homestand with a 5-1 record and enter the weekend with a Great Plains Division-best 21-11 record.

St. Cloud took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Nolan Geislinger RBI groundout and Colton Rother sacrifice bunt, but Badlands put up four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-2 lead.

The Big Sticks added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning to make the score 6-2 before the Rox responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a pair of Badlands wild pitches.

The Rox had just four hits as a team (all singles) in the loss but did draw ten walks from Big Sticks pitching.

Rox veteran starting pitcher Hunter Poe suffered his first loss of the season after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out one Big Sticks batter.

Next up for St. Cloud are a pair of road games at Mankato on Friday and Saturday before the team returns home for matchups with Bismarck on Sunday and Monday at Joe Faber Field.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.