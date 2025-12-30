An induction to the MAC Skating Wall of Distinction took place last night between games at the Granite City Showcase boys hockey tournament. Here are his year's inductees:

Dan Bailey - Cathedral High School, US Air Force Academy

Allie Cornelius - St. Cloud Icebreakers, St. Cloud State University

Gabbie Rud - St. Cloud Icebreakers, Cornell University

Nick Portz - St. Cloud Tech/Crush, University of North Dakota and St. Cloud State University

Alex Koopmeiners - Cathedral High School, 7 professional seasons in Sweden

Colleen Donovan - longtime St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association Board Member - also District 10 and Minnesota Youth Hockey representative

Todd Bissett - Operations Manager since 1993 and employee at the MAC for the past 40 years... He's retiring in March.

All five players being inducted grew up in St. Cloud Youth Hockey and spent their youth and high school careers at the MAC.