Cathedral baseball continued its early-season roll by beating Pierz 9-1 on Tuesday night. The Crusaders put at least one run on the board in six of the game's seven innings.

Jacob Oliver had three hits and four runs batted in, Henry Schloe and Sam Oliver each had three-hit games and Jack Hamak threw five innings to earn the win.

Cathedral is now 8-0 on the season and will play at Little Falls on Thursday, April 30th.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 28th:

Melrose 6, BOLD 3

Melrose 7, BOLD 3

Albany 10, Pequot Lakes 0

Pequot Lakes 8, Albany 3

Royalton 12, Rockford 11

ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 0

ROCORI 7, Fergus Falls 5

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Zimmerman 3

Foley 17, Kimball 1

Paynesville 14, ACGC 3

Becker 12, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Sartell 5, St. Cloud 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 12, BBE 2

Cathedral 9, Pierz 1

SOFTBALL

Cathedral softball improved to 9-0 on the season with a 4-0 win over Foley on Tuesday. Keira Alexander went the distance on the mound for Cathedral and allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out six Falcons.

Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig and CJ Jerzak all drove in runs for the Crusaders.

Cathedral will host Pierz on Wednesday in Waite Park.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 28th:



Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Fergus Falls 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 17, Fergus Falls 2

BBE 9, ACGC 2

ROCORI 9, Willmar 5

ROCORI 6, Willmar 5

Annandale 4, Kimball 0

St. Cloud 15, Detroit Lakes 3

Sartell 13, Brainerd 0

Albany 4, LF 0

BOLD 3, Melrose 0

Cambridge-Isanti 7, Becker 3

BOYS LACROSSE

The St. Cloud Crush topped Big Lake/Princeton 10-9 on Tuesday night. The Crush is now 3-4 overall on the season.

OTHER BOYS LACROSSE SCORES FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 28th:

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12, Monticello 5

Brainerd 9, Becker 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brainerd 18, Becker 6

Monticello 19, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

Hutchinson 15, ROCORI 2

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