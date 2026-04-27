St. Ben's wins the first Midwest Women's Flag Football championship Saturday in Eagan at TCO Stadium. The Bennies defeated St. Olaf 13-12 before topping Concordia-Moorhead 26-20 in the championship.

Big Plays in the Title Game

In the title game Nora Schmidt threw a pair of touchdown passes to Drew Buslee, including the game-winning score. Schmidt then connected with Avary White for the two-point conversion. Concordia was the #1 seed while St. Ben's was the #2 seed.

St. Ben's finishes the season with a 7-1 record in their first flag football season.