Bennies Make History With Championship Victory In Eagan

Bennies Make History With Championship Victory In Eagan

Photos by Jordan Modjeski, CSB+SJU Athletics Media Relations

St. Ben's wins the first Midwest Women's Flag Football championship Saturday in Eagan at TCO Stadium.  The Bennies defeated St. Olaf 13-12 before topping Concordia-Moorhead 26-20 in the championship.

Big Plays in the Title Game

In the title game Nora Schmidt threw a pair of touchdown passes to Drew Buslee, including the game-winning score. Schmidt then connected with Avary White for the two-point conversion.  Concordia was the #1 seed while St. Ben's was the #2 seed.

St. Ben's finishes the season with a 7-1 record in their first flag football season.

Forrest City in Pictures

Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

Filed Under: St. Ben's
Categories: college sports, From Around Central Minnesota, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports